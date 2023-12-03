Peers believe that Bethesda’s personal response to the negative Steam review of “Starry Sky” is normal in the industry, but the problem lies in the content of the response | Computer King Ada

Last week, Bethesda faced backlash after responding to negative reviews of its latest game “Star Sky” on the Steam platform. The company denied criticisms of excessive loading screens and empty planets, sparking controversy among players.

The response from Bethesda prompted other game developers to speak out, with some stating that the Steam platform encourages them to engage directly with player comments. BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Xalavier Nelson Jr. tweeted that direct user interaction can reverse negative reviews, calling it an industry standard.

Dillon Rogers, producer of “Gloomwood” and “DUSK,” echoed this sentiment, stating that many players are willing to modify negative reviews if developers proactively respond and address their concerns.

While public relations manager James Bartholomeou acknowledged that Bethesda’s response was controversial, he noted that Steam does encourage development teams to engage with comments.

In contrast to other developers, Bethesda’s response to negative reviews was not conciliatory. Instead of promising improvements or assistance, the company dismissed criticisms of “Star Sky’s” empty planets, stating that they were deliberately designed to make players feel overwhelmed by the environment.

This approach drew criticism from independent game developer Kaiju Ultimax, who called it “vicious” and accused Bethesda of trying to invalidate players’ opinions.

Nelson Jr. argued that engaging with negative reviews is one of the few mechanisms developers have to combat incorrect criticisms at launch, citing the impact of Steam ratings on purchasing decisions.

As more major manufacturers adopt this strategy, controversy is likely to continue. Ultimately, the backlash against Bethesda’s response to “Star Sky” negative reviews stemmed from the content of the response itself, rather than the act of responding.

The incident has sparked a debate about the role of developers in responding to negative reviews and the impact of player feedback on game ratings.

Amidst the controversy, it remains to be seen how developers will navigate the delicate balance between addressing player concerns and maintaining their creative vision for their games.

