Home Technology Pentameter runs at 4K and 60fps in Xbox Series X – Pentiment
Technology

Pentameter runs at 4K and 60fps in Xbox Series X – Pentiment

by admin
Pentameter runs at 4K and 60fps in Xbox Series X – Pentiment

HQ

HQ

Obsidian Entertainment‘s next RPGs (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, The Outer Worlds) look nothing like any of their previous titles. Instead, it’s inspired by medieval paintings, set in the 16th century, and you’re supposed to solve a Bavarian murder mystery and decide who should be punished.

Pentiment launches on PC and Xbox on November 15 (and is included with Game Pass), and now director Josh Sawyer has shared some numbers on the adventure console’s performance. It turns out that Xbox Series S gamers can expect 1440p and 60fps gaming, while Xbox Series X gamers are getting the 4K and 60fps treatment. The Xbox One gets 1080p and 60fps, which may drop in some scenarios.

Repentance
RepentanceRepentance
RepentanceRepentance
RepentanceRepentance
RepentanceRepentance

See also  Accenture between the metaverse and the mobility revolution

You may also like

Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android...

Chromecast HD, the proof: a smart TV to...

Obsidian “likes” to make another Fallout game –...

The flop of Truth (Donald Trump’s social network)...

The flop of Truth (Donald Trump’s social network)...

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review –...

26 startups for 26 acceleration programs. Here are...

Check out a comparison of the original and...

26 startups for 26 acceleration programs. Here are...

What’s left of Facebook, waiting for the metaverse

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy