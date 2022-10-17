HQ

Obsidian Entertainment‘s next RPGs (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, The Outer Worlds) look nothing like any of their previous titles. Instead, it’s inspired by medieval paintings, set in the 16th century, and you’re supposed to solve a Bavarian murder mystery and decide who should be punished.

Pentiment launches on PC and Xbox on November 15 (and is included with Game Pass), and now director Josh Sawyer has shared some numbers on the adventure console’s performance. It turns out that Xbox Series S gamers can expect 1440p and 60fps gaming, while Xbox Series X gamers are getting the 4K and 60fps treatment. The Xbox One gets 1080p and 60fps, which may drop in some scenarios.