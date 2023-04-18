People as the driving force of change in the PA at FORUM PA 2023

Il future of public administration depends more and more on the ability to attract and nurture talent righteous. Just as the competition between companies is becoming increasingly fierce, even in the public sector it is necessary to invest in competitions, recruitment and training to maintain the high quality of the services offered. But how to create one Innovative and sustainable PAready to accompany the major processes of transformation of the country? To find the answers to this question FORUM PA 2023 presents itself as an unmissable opportunity.

Thanks to the organization of FPAgroup company Digital360this great event – ​​which is completely back in attendance from 16 to 18 Mayat Congress Palace of Rome – will bring together experts, managers and representatives of the public sector to discuss the most current and relevant topics. The event will be kicked off by the “Open Day PA we open administrations to new talent”, which will be attended by the Minister for Public Administration Paul Zangrillo: an appointment dedicated precisely to young people and to the ability of administrations to attract them and enhance their merit.

“In such a delicate and important historical moment for the future of Italy and the whole world, thedigital innovation represents a key lever of economic growth, inclusion and sustainability, which sees the PA at the center of the new challenges – he says Andrea Rangone, President of DIGITAL360 – FORUM PA 2023 will be an opportunity for institutions, public and private actors of innovation to meet and discuss, in which the key people of the various organizations will discuss the actions necessary for the implementation of the PNRR and the planning of the country’s future”.

The complete program (continuously updated) is available at THIS LINK

Innovation in the PA: the challenge of generational turnover

In the three days of the event are scheduled over 100 appointments: give it Scenarios on the big country-missions at Conversations con government representatives and top management of large ICT companies, dai Talk e PA headings ai Work tables with communities of innovators, give them Academy of free training Seminars created by public and private partners within a renovated exhibition space.

Infrastructure As Code – The Complete Guide to Business Benefits business“>

Among the first confirmed guests, in addition to the Minister of Public Administration Paul ZangrilloThere are Gilberto Pichetto FratinMinister of Environment and Energy Security, Daniela SantancheMinister of Tourism, Adolfo UrsoMinister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Alessio ButtiUndersecretary of State for Technological Innovation, Alberto BarachiniUndersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for information and publishing.

“The challenge of generational turnover in the PA will be won only if a new ability of the administrations to attract young talents emerges, to select them carefully with respect to the changed needs of each organization, to welcome them, keep them in service and to value their merit – he declares Carlo Mochi Sismondi, President of FPA – We will dedicate the opening morning of FORUM PA 2023 precisely to this theme with a flow of testimonies, interventions and suggestions where curious young people, expert workers and political and administrative leaders, but also virtuous companies, will not be mere spectators, but protagonists. Everyone will be called to interact and express their opinion, from the point of view of a active confrontation aimed at improving services for citizens and businesses”.

Valuing people to lead the transformation of the PA

Although the leitmotif of the event is the people, the single appointments can be attributed to three paths related to the three major transformations that are currently influencing the Italian public administration: the revolution organizationalthe revolution digital and the revolution energy and ecological.

FORUM PA’s mission is to unite all those involved in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and promote dialogue between central bodies, local public bodies and large companies that invest in Italy, in order to be able to intercept new ideas coming from citizens, businesses and territories, and put together the best experiences and existing tools.

They will not be missing as in every edition i awarddedicated to the administrations and people who work every day to trace the innovation path of the PA: the Award “Sustainable PA 2023” of FPA and ASviS, e “Let’s break the mould” dedicated to innovators from the public and private world.

“Confrontation on what role to assign to people, what investments are necessary and the urgent paradigm shift is fundamental for outlining the PA of the future – he says Gianni Dominici, General Manager of FPA – A PA that accompanies the country’s transformation processes passes through the acquisition of new talent, but must not neglect the valorisation of those already present. The new PA must be based on a virtuous mix between the innovation brought by young people, and the precious consolidated knowledge of the three million employees already present. It is precisely the value of these different generations, and their empowerment, that is the key to guiding the organisational, technological and cultural transformations affecting our administrations today”.