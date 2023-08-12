perfect 3D models for video games and movies thanks to AI

Not only hardware, among the NVIDIA announcements at SIGGRAPH 2023. During the convention intended for technicians and developers, in fact, Team Verde decided to show, in addition to the GH200 server GPUs, also the FlexiCubes 3D modeling systemwhich uses the potential of AI to create unprecedented three-dimensional models.

As an in-depth post on the NVIDIA Research Labs website explains, FlexiCubes will allow for use AI to generate news mesh polygonal very high quality: in other words, the potential of Artificial Intelligence will be used to significantly improve the quality of 3D models in the coming years, thanks to a vertical increase in the number of polygons with the same weight on PCs and servers.

Indeed, the AI ​​will be able to generate polygonal meshes with flexible parameterswhose optimization will lead to a higher number of polygons for each model, to a higher quality for the mesh as a whole and to a lower use of resources for their generation and for their management in real-time applications, such as 3D animation and videogames.

More importantly, though, Team Green’s generative AI will enable precise physics simulations down to the smallest detail, recreating laboratory environments almost identical to physical ones in digital environments. Furthermore, the generalized increase in the quality of the polygonal meshes should also make the mesh more “robust and reliable” for researchers.

Unfortunately, since NVIDIA FlexiCubes are still in development, the technology is unlikely to be implemented in commercial solutions such as video games, films and 3D animations anytime soon. Despite this, in the future this door will still remain open: it remains only to understand how long it will take before FlexiCubes leaves the laboratories to arrive on the products consumer.