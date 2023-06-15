Home » Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 Gameplay In-Depth May Be Closer Than You Think
by admin
Matt Booty said on the latest episode of Giant Bomb at Nite that we should see Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 gameplay within 18 months.

“Even as we go into 2025, we’re seeing a game version of The Initiative, I know, just because[亡靈實驗室]What happened to State of Decay 3 in Seattle. We’ve seen these things.So as I look forward to the next 18 months, we’ll be able to show and deliver and make this gameplay[揭示]When I was cautiously confident. Because the team is working hard, and they understand that’s the norm now, which is, ‘Let’s show it, let’s show the gameplay, and we’ll dig deeper when we show up. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9py0iVyDFRA/

Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 were announced in 2020 in the form of a CGI trailer, and while we haven’t seen anything since then, Booty seems to be hoping things are going well. Rumors about Perfect Dark in particular point elsewhere, but we think only time will tell if we’re ready to see gameplay anytime soon.

