Perfect for the smart home: PTZ surveillance camera Switchbot 2K for €50 in the test

Switchbot offers numerous smart home products (test) that cover a wide variety of scenarios. This also includes surveillance cameras (theme world). The company offers models for indoor use, including two PTZ cameras that differ only in terms of resolution. In addition to the Full HD model, there is also a variant with a 2K resolution (model: W3101100), specifically the camera has a resolution of 2304 × 1296 pixels at 20 fps. Compared to the 1080p variant with two megapixels per image, the 2K model offers three megapixels. The shots are correspondingly sharp. Eight infrared LEDs that reach up to 10 meters should ensure clear night vision.

Motion detection differentiates between people and other movements. This is to reduce false alarms. A two-meter-long micro-USB cable is used as the power supply, which is connected either to the supplied power supply unit or to a USB socket (guide). Thanks to pan/tilt technology, the Switchbot PTZ 2K covers an area of ​​360 degrees horizontally and 115 degrees vertically.

It records videos either continuously or after motion detection on a microSD card, which is not included in the scope of delivery. Optionally, Switchbot also offers various cloud subscriptions. The standard plan costs 5 euros per month and 50 euros per year. It includes storage of video from one camera for up to 30 days. For two surveillance cameras, the subscription costs 8 euros per month and 80 euros per year. If videos from three cameras are to be stored in the cloud, the subscription costs 10 euros per month or 100 euros per year. The videos are stored encrypted in a European data center in compliance with the GDPR.

In addition, users can use the Switchbot surveillance cameras for automations in combination with other smart home components of the Switchbot platform. Our test report on the Switchbot 2K PTZ surveillance camera shows whether and how well this works in practice.

Scope of delivery, assembly and other functions



In addition to the camera, the scope of delivery includes a screwable bracket including screws and dowels as well as a drilling template, an English-language user manual (German as PDF), a two-meter-long micro-USB cable and a reset pin.

Thanks to the integrated microphone and loudspeaker, the camera can also be used as an intercom system. In the test, the sound transmission to the cell phone worked perfectly. The voice output via the loudspeaker can also be heard well. However, it does not offer noise detection.

Most users will probably position the camera on a shelf. The rubber feet attached to the underside offer a stable hold even on smooth surfaces, so that the holder is not absolutely necessary. Alternatively, it can also be mounted on the ceiling, although the supplied USB cable is likely to be too short in most cases.

Commissioning and settings



The surveillance camera is commissioned with the Switchbot app, which requires registration. Before that, however, you insert a microSD card into the slot provided for this purpose below the lens.

The app is clearly designed and offers the options Home, Scenes, Shop and Profile at the bottom of the screen. The installed devices that can be assigned to individual rooms are displayed under Home. If you want to add a new device, tap on the plus sign at the top right. Then select Pan/Tilt/Kam(2K) in the Security area. An installation wizard guides you through the setup and uses animated graphics and descriptions to show you the individual commissioning steps. In the case of the surveillance camera, it is first connected to a power source. If the camera is not in pairing mode, insert the supplied pin into the reset socket on the back next to the micro USB port and hold it down until you hear a beep from the camera. Now wait a moment until the status LED on the front above the lens flashes in red. Then you tap on the “Red flashes” button and enter the WiFi password on the next page, although the camera only supports 2.4 GHz networks. The app now generates a QR code that you hold in front of the lens at a distance of 10 to 20 centimetres. The camera signals successful reading of the QR code with a beep. The camera then connects to the WLAN and is then available in the app.

user interface



The camera is displayed under Home with a tile (see also image gallery). In addition to the camera name, there is also a symbol for an inserted microSD card. The camera tile also shows the last registered movement. If you tap on the play symbol in the tile, the live stream opens in a pop-up window. Users can access full camera control by tapping the arrow icon on the right of the live stream or by tapping the center of the camera tile. The live stream appears in the upper area with information on the WLAN reception quality including the current data rate, the resolution (HD or SD), the status of the sound output and, on the far right, a symbol for the simultaneous display of four camera streams. If you have installed several Switchbot cameras, the app signals this at the bottom of the live stream with about 1/2. With a swipe gesture, users can switch back and forth between the live streams of the individual cameras. The live streams are displayed quickly. The intercom function of the camera can be activated via the telephone receiver symbol and a recording can be started via the camera symbol. If you just want to take a screenshot of the current view, tap the scissors icon. And the full-screen view can be accessed via the square symbol on the right below the live stream.

Icons in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen take users to events, PTZ control, additional functions and the playback menu. Unfortunately, clicking on a specific event only results in a screenshot, but not in the recording. Other manufacturers, such as Eufy (theme world), have solved this better and play the video in question right away. In the Features section, users can enable features like privacy mode, sound alarm, night vision mode, motion detection, and motion tracking. The translations of the individual functions sometimes do not necessarily indicate the actual function. “Privacy mode” turns off the camera. “Disable camera” would be more helpful at this point. And “sound alarm” would be better translated with “siren”. If the latter is active, a tone sounds in addition to a notification when motion is detected. Under settings, which can be reached via the icon in the top right, users can configure the siren between three alarm tones, volume and duration in the motion detection section. You can also set the sensitivity of the detection between “Low”, “Medium” and “High”. The app explains the individual stages (see also picture gallery).

Photo Gallery Switchbot PTZ 2K Pictures

An interesting point in the Settings section is the Preset Point Settings option. Here users can specify camera views that are targeted as part of an automation. For example, when a window contact is triggered, you can point the camera at the corresponding window. In the event of a break-in at the relevant location, the burglar can be caught on video. The ability to activate certain functions via NFC tags is also smart. So you can start the live view or a video recording or turn the camera on or off.

Notifications and Alerts



By default, users receive notifications of detected movements via push messages on the phone. In addition, you can specify up to ten e-mail addresses to which notifications should be sent.

practical use and image quality



In practice, the interaction between sensors, NFC tags and other components connected to a Switchbot hub works perfectly. In addition to the possibilities already explained with window sensors and NFC tags, a Switchbot Hub with devices connected to it opens up further interesting automations, which are labeled with scenes in the app. For example, it is possible to switch on the television and select a specific channel when a movement is detected by the camera. Unfortunately, unlike the Aqara G3 (test report), the camera does not support face recognition, so you cannot personalize automations.

Thanks to the 3-megapixel resolution, the video recordings are rich in detail and also offer more reserves for an enlarged view than models with a low resolution. The night shots are also impressive. The camera records videos with full resolution in the space-saving H.265 format at 20 fps. With the available SD option, the resolution drops to 640 × 360 pixels and the format changes to H.264.

Otherwise, the Switchbot PTZ 2K reacts quickly to user input and displays the live stream almost without delay. Notifications about detected movements are also sent promptly. In addition, the integration into Alexa was successful. In addition to outputting the live stream on an Amazon Echo Show, users can activate automations linked to the camera via the Amazon voice service.

Prices



The Switchbot PTZ surveillance camera costs 50 euros with 2K resolution and 40 euros for the 1080p version. Switchbot also offers an indoor surveillance camera with a fixed lens for 40 euros. And the battery-operated outdoor WiFi surveillance camera with 1080p resolution costs 100 euros. The Switchbot Hub 2 with Matter support required for further automation is currently on sale at Amazon for 68 euros. With the Discount code “10TECHHUB2” the price is reduced by around 10 euros to just under 58 euros.

Conclusion

