“Perfect Wave” cum success and failure!? Game Pass is the culprit? | XFastest News

The game “Perfect Sound Wave” is undoubtedly one of the most successful games among Microsoft’s own masterpieces recently. It exceeded 2 million players in the first month of its launch. However, behind the apparent success, the actual sales of the game seem to be unsatisfactory.

According to foreign media reports, the well-known game journalist Jeff Grubb discussed this matter in a recent Youtube video, in which he also directly said that “Perfect Sound Wave” did not earn the income it should earn, and this It has something to do with the addition of “Perfect Sound Wave” to Game Pass.

In fact, if you think about it a little bit, you will find the problem. Game Pass relies on long-term subscriptions from players to distribute income to all games. For most players like “Perfect Sound Wave”, it doesn’t take a month to experience most of them. For games with high content, players only need to spend a low cost to experience the game, and at the same time, the income of the game through XGP is far less than the income of selling the game. Ideal condition.

It can only be said that Xbox really loves players at this stage. Many games are added to Game Pass on the first day of launch. Players should play and cherish it. Of course, if you want to support your favorite games, you can still purchase games so that game companies can have Enough silver bullet to develop the next great game.