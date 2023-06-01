Perl: Warning of a new IT security gap

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Perl. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 31, 2023 to a vulnerability for Perl that became known on June 8, 2020. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products IBM Security Guardium, Open Source CentOS, Amazon Linux 2, Juniper JUNOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, F5 BIG-IP, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Gentoo are affected by the vulnerability Linux, Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Aura Session Manager, Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services, Avaya Aura System Manager, Avaya Aura Experience Portal, Avaya Web License Manager and Open Source Perl.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin 6999317 (Status: 05/30/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Perl Security Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.2.

Perl Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow execution of arbitrary code with service privileges

Perl is a free, platform-independent and interpreted programming language (scripting language).

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Perl to execute arbitrary code with service privileges or to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2020-10543, CVE-2020-10878 und CVE-2020-12723.

Systems affected by the Perl vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

IBM Security Guardium 11.4 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

Open Source CentOS (cpe:/o:centos:centos)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Juniper JUNOS (cpe:/o:juniper:junos)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

F5 BIG-IP (cpe:/a:f5:big-ip)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

Avaya Aura Communication Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:communication_manager)

Avaya Aura Session Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:session_manager)

Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_application_enablement_services)

Avaya Aura System Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_system_manager)

Avaya Aura Experience Portal (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_experience_portal)

Avaya Web License Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:web_license_manager)

Open Source Perl < 5.30.3 (cpe:/a:perl:perl)

IBM Security Guardium 11.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin 6999317 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6999317

F5 Security Advisory K40508224 vom 2022-02-04 (04.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://support.f5.com/csp/article/K40508224

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2021-063 vom 2021-08-25 (27.08.2021)

For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101077246

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2792 vom 2021-07-21 (21.07.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2792

Juniper Security Advisory JSA11206 vom 2021-07-14 (15.07.2021)

For more information, see: https://kb.juniper.net/InfoCenter/index?page=content&id=JSA11206&cat=SIRT_1

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2461 vom 2021-06-16 (17.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2461

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2184 vom 2021-06-02 (02.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2184

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2021-9238 vom 2021-05-20 (21.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2021-9238.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:1678 vom 2021-05-18 (19.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:1678

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:1266 vom 2021-04-20 (21.04.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:1266

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:1032 vom 2021-03-30 (30.03.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:1032

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:0883 vom 2021-03-16 (17.03.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:0883

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2021-015 vom 2021-03-10 (12.03.2021)

For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101074340

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2021-013 vom 2021-03-09 (11.03.2021)

For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101074333

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2021-1610 vom 2021-02-20 (22.02.2021)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2021-1610.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2021-0557 vom 2021-02-18 (18.02.2021)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2021-0557.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:0557 vom 2021-02-16 (17.02.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:0557

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2021-0343 vom 2021-02-03 (04.02.2021)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2021-0343.html

CentOS Security Advisory CESA-2021:0343 vom 2021-02-04 (04.02.2021)

For more information, see: http://centos-announce.2309468.n4.nabble.com/CentOS-announce-CESA-2021-0343-Moderate-CentOS-7-perl-Security-Update-tp4646128.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:0343 vom 2021-02-02 (02.02.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:0343

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:1682-2 vom 2020-07-07 (08.07.2020)

For more information, see: http://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-July/007092.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:1682-1 vom 2020-06-19 (22.06.2020)

For more information, see: http://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-June/006983.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:1662-1 vom 2020-06-18 (19.06.2020)

For more information, see: http://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-June/006972.html

GENTOO Security Advisory GLSA/202006-03 vom 2020-06-15 (15.06.2020)

For more information, see: https://www.cybersecurity-help.cz/vdb/SB2020061514

Gentoo Security Advisory GLSA 202006-03 vom 2020-06-11 (12.06.2020)

For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202006-03

Report on Github from 2020-06-07 (08.06.2020)

For more information, see: https://github.com/Perl/perl5/blob/blead/pod/perl5303delta.pod

Version history of this security alert

This is the 25th version of this Perl IT Security Advisory. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/08/2020 – Initial version

06/12/2020 – New updates of Gentoo

06/15/2020 – Added new updates from GENTOO

06/19/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/22/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

07/08/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

02/02/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

02/04/2021 – Added new updates of CentOS and Oracle Linux

02/17/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

02/18/2021 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

02/22/2021 – Added new updates from Amazon

03/11/2021 – Added new updates from AVAYA

03/12/2021 – Added new updates from AVAYA

03/17/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/30/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

04/21/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/19/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/21/2021 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

06/02/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/17/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

07/15/2021 – Added new updates from Juniper

07/21/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

08/27/2021 – Added new updates from AVAYA

02/04/2022 – Added new updates of F5

05/31/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

