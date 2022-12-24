December 23, 2022 11:43 Last Updated: 14:11

NASA announced that the mission of the Mars rover Insight has officially ended, and the exploration rover Perseverance (Perseverance), which mainly collects mineral samples on Mars, placed the first sample tube on the surface of Mars on the 21st. Igneous rock samples collected from the “South Séítah” (South Séítah) on the 31st. And this sample tube, which looks like a lightsaber on the surface of Mars, is waiting for the lander on Mars to collect it and transport it back to Earth.

NASA said on the 22nd that the train rover Perseverance placed the first titanium tube filled with rock samples on the surface of Mars at the “Three Forks” site on the 21st. This is the first step of the “Mars Sample Return (MSR)” mission, and “Three Forks” is the location of the first sample library outside the earth. In the next two months, Perseverance will store a total of 10 samples one after another, and wait for the orbiting spacecraft from Earth to Mars in 2027 and 28 to recover and transport them back to Earth.

The first sample this time is igneous rock, about the size of chalk. It was collected by the Perseverance rover at "South Séítah" in Jezero Crater on January 31 this year. Perseverance took about an hour to retrieve the sample from inside the rover, took a last look at it with the camera, and let the sample tube drop from a height of nearly 90 centimeters to the carefully selected surface of the plan. It has been repeatedly verified by team engineers using the twin bodies of Perseverance on Earth. New Atlas (New Altas) reported that in the eyes of Star Wars fans, the titanium sample tube containing the Martian sample looks like a "light saber" placed on the surface of Mars, which may have become a kind of myth. because. The future journey of this sample tube will be a major challenge comparable to science fiction: a landing craft must land on Mars, pick up the sample tube, re-launch to leave Mars, and then return to Earth. The mission is still in the planning stages and it is uncertain how it will be carried out.

Perseverance arrives at Mars in February 2021. The purpose of the MSR project is to transport samples of rocks and sediments collected by Perseverance back to Earth. After the sampling of Perseverance is completed, the metal tube filled with samples is placed on the surface of Mars, and then it moves to the next detection site. MSR will try to recover the samples at a later date, put them on a spacecraft and return them to Earth.

