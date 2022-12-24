Home Technology Perseverance Mars soil sample tube to be sent back to Earth Netizens say it looks like a Star Wars lightsaber | Big Vision
NASA announced that the mission of the Mars rover Insight has officially ended, and the exploration rover Perseverance (Perseverance), which mainly collects mineral samples on Mars, placed the first sample tube on the surface of Mars on the 21st. Igneous rock samples collected from the “South Séítah” (South Séítah) on the 31st. And this sample tube, which looks like a lightsaber on the surface of Mars, is waiting for the lander on Mars to collect it and transport it back to Earth.

The first soil sample tube of Perseverance Mars is waiting to be sent back to Earth Netizens: It looks like a Star Wars lightsaber

Perseverance’s Mars-first soil sample tube looks like a Star Wars lightsaber. NASA

NASA said on the 22nd that the train rover Perseverance placed the first titanium tube filled with rock samples on the surface of Mars at the “Three Forks” site on the 21st. This is the first step of the “Mars Sample Return (MSR)” mission, and “Three Forks” is the location of the first sample library outside the earth. In the next two months, Perseverance will store a total of 10 samples one after another, and wait for the orbiting spacecraft from Earth to Mars in 2027 and 28 to recover and transport them back to Earth.

