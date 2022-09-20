Home Technology Perseverance: US Mars rover picks up ‘amazing’ rock samples – BBC News
Perseverance: US Mars rover picks up 'amazing' rock samples

by admin
Perseverance: US Mars rover picks up ‘amazing’ rock samples – BBC News
  Jonathan Amos
  BBC science correspondent

image source,NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

image caption,

NASA’s robotic probe has drilled and collected different rock samples on the surface of Mars, and will soon place these samples on the surface of Mars to wait for a later Mars mission to return the samples to Earth

NASA’s Perseverance rover is nearing completion of its first goals for Mars exploration.

NASA’s robotic rover has collected various rock samples that will soon be placed on the surface of Mars by the rover, waiting for future Mars missions to bring the samples back to Earth.

Seventeen months ago, the rover was hoisted into the area known as the “Jezero Crater”.

What Perseverance’s footage has seen since then has confirmed to scientists that the rover has been sent to the best place to search for life on Mars.

