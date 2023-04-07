Reported by Persimmon

Movies adapted from video games can be said to be very miserable, whether it is Milla Jovovich’s version of “Evil Castle” that is completely detached from the plot of the video game, or the latest remake of “Evil Castle” and “Evil Castle” starring the male god. Assassin’s Creed and Uncharted Adventure performed by Little Spider couldn’t capture the balance between video games and movies. Although “Mortal Kombat”, which will be released in 2021, is good-looking, it has also been complained by the audience that the casting is not right. In recent years, probably only HBO’s “The Last of Us” series, which cost a huge amount of money to shoot, has received a good response, and there are very few other video game movies that can be included in the “classics”.

“Mario”, the most successful video game IP in the hands of Nintendo, is quite worrying when it is adapted into a movie, but after knowing that “Mario’s father” Shigeru Miyamoto is the producer, I am really relieved. After all, I don’t have a real father. I want my son to die by my own hands. After actually watching it, although the plot follows the old-school style of “Mario Brothers Save the World“, the film is full of various video games and jokes, which makes people feel full of sincerity.

“Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition” describes that Mario Brothers started a business to establish a hydropower company, but accidentally entered the Mushroom Kingdom. Luigi was even captured by the bully Bowser. In order to save Luigi, Mario decides to help Princess Brigitte against Bowser. After trying hard to recruit soldiers and friends, he still loses to Bowser’s powerful force.

If you take “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” as a movie, this movie is actually a failure! In order to stuff various Mario video game elements into the story, the character creation and turning points that should be told in the story are sacrificed. For players, Mario is a partner who accompanies them to grow up, and the movie can be understood without much explanation; but for non-players or audiences who are not familiar with Mario, the characters in the film have flat personalities and a fast pace It also makes people unable to keep up with the pace, unable to understand Bowser’s fear of invading the Mushroom Kingdom, and unable to feel the wonder of Mario’s adventure.

However, if the general public has some knowledge of Mario games in recent years, such as “Mario Kart”, “Super Mario Maker”, “Super Mario Odyssey”, “Luigi’s Haunted House”, etc., even as long as If you have played the Mario game on the red and white machine back then, you can fully appreciate the fun of this film.

The city scene at the beginning can make players who have played “Odyssey” excited. The way Mario brothers go to repair the water pipe is presented in a classic horizontal scrolling way; ” style, the trembling appearance of being frightened by the skeleton turtle reminds people of his “walking and frustrating” appearance in video games; the Mushroom Kingdom castle is exactly the same as “Mario+Crazy Rabbit Kingdom Battle”, and the bomber is evocative Memories of “Paper Mario”; the arena of the Gang Kingdom is obviously changed from the retro game “Donkey Kong”; not to mention the scene of making racing cars, as long as you have challenged “Mario Kart”, you can understand the joy of racing on the rainbow. taste.

No wonder foreign film critics called it a “showcase of a new video game”. After watching the 90-minute movie, you might wonder if there is a new Mario video game on sale. Every scene, every element, and every plot in the film is like a cutscene that will appear in a video game. It makes people very excited to watch and want to quickly pick up the handle and prepare to pass the level. It is very cute, very delicate, It’s fascinating, and it’s a movie.

Perhaps this is the reason why the Rotten Tomatoes score is extremely low, but the audience’s evaluation is extremely high. In terms of the balance between “video games” and “movies”, “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” is completely on the side of “video games”, while “Mario Bros.” “Leo” is a well-known super IP with a history of more than 35 years in video games. Since the vast majority of audiences know this character, they can naturally catch most of the stalks thrown in the movie. If you abandon the video game elements and look at it from the perspective of “movie”, it is a low-scoring work that lacks depth and structure.I symbolize this film3.5 persimmons of “Beautiful”the length of the film is not enough, the story is too short are problems, but who can not love Mario?

Sour persimmon reviews: The only problematic point is the “blue turtle shell”! Anyone who has played knows that the blue turtle shell is the one who wants to blow up the first place in the racing car, and “absolutely can’t hide”. Princess Brigitte was at the front, but why did she blow up to Mario, who was in second place? Re-check the ticket blah blah!!!

