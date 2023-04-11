A section of SEGA’s game introduction animation has been circulated on the Internet today, including “Persona 3”, “Sonic Uncharted Frontier” and “Jet Set Radio”, which are already on the market.

That Persona 3 remake was shown alongside a visually better looking Sonic Frontiers and Jet Set Radio 3 @SkyRaiderG7 unintentionally found out about it’s so fucking over pic.twitter.com/uUNnGC4t0n — Dastanovich @ Pizza Tower obsession (@Dastanovich_) April 9, 2023

As can be seen from the video, the screens of these two games have been completely remade, which is completely different from the “Goddess of Records 3 Portable Edition” launched on various platforms today, but SEGA officials have not expressed anything about this. But there are copyright guns on major audio-visual platforms trying to delete this leaked video 。

But what about credibility? Let’s talk about the remake of “Persona 3” first. There have been rumors of a remake, and on April 4th there was a leaked picture for the first time. Foreign media gematsu stated that although they could not confirm the authenticity of the current leaked pictures, they “determined” that a remake of “Goddess of Records 3” is in development, and ATLUS has been doing it for several years.

In addition, some Twitter users found that the domain “p3re.jp” has been registered, and the registered Internet provider also holds the domain name “p5r.jp” (the official website of “Persona 5 Royal Edition”).

Then there is “Jet Set Radio”. This game was first launched on Dreamcast that year, and it also received a lot of praise. Now it is also ported to platforms such as PC. According to a Bloomberg report in 2022, SEGA is remaking “Jet Set Radio” and “Crazy Taxi” on a high budget.

What works will SEGA bring out this year? Maybe wait and see.