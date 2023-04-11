Home Technology “Persona 3”, “Jet Set Radio” Unofficially Confirmed Remake Images Leaked | 4Gamers
Technology

“Persona 3”, “Jet Set Radio” Unofficially Confirmed Remake Images Leaked | 4Gamers

by admin
“Persona 3”, “Jet Set Radio” Unofficially Confirmed Remake Images Leaked | 4Gamers

A section of SEGA’s game introduction animation has been circulated on the Internet today, including “Persona 3”, “Sonic Uncharted Frontier” and “Jet Set Radio”, which are already on the market.

As can be seen from the video, the screens of these two games have been completely remade, which is completely different from the “Goddess of Records 3 Portable Edition” launched on various platforms today, but SEGA officials have not expressed anything about this.But there are copyright guns on major audio-visual platforms trying to delete this leaked video

But what about credibility? Let’s talk about the remake of “Persona 3” first. There have been rumors of a remake, and on April 4th there was a leaked picture for the first time. Foreign media gematsu stated that although they could not confirm the authenticity of the current leaked pictures, they “determined” that a remake of “Goddess of Records 3” is in development, and ATLUS has been doing it for several years.

In addition, some Twitter users found that the domain “p3re.jp” has been registered, and the registered Internet provider also holds the domain name “p5r.jp” (the official website of “Persona 5 Royal Edition”).

Then there is “Jet Set Radio”. This game was first launched on Dreamcast that year, and it also received a lot of praise. Now it is also ported to platforms such as PC. According to a Bloomberg report in 2022, SEGA is remaking “Jet Set Radio” and “Crazy Taxi” on a high budget.

See also  Webb telescope finds rare galaxy cosmic fingerprint is impressive | Dust ring | NASA

What works will SEGA bring out this year? Maybe wait and see.

You may also like

Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy A54 from 422€ (04/2023)

“Super Bomberman R 2” will debut on September...

50% discount on Amazon Prime: Millions of Germans...

Sony Xperia Compact models exposed, this time with...

Patterns in Software Architecture: The Broker Pattern

realme Narzo N55 has a “capsule” mobile phone,...

Vodafone disruption – there are problems here today

Who is better, FSR or DLSS? 26 games...

Skoda Enyaq RS: Traditionally sporty

Coupon 2023: Get the latest Razer gaming mouse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy