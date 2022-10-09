Persona

After early confirmation that Persona 5 Royal Edition will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass, Switch and Steam on October 21st,Atlus Now, the specific release dates for Persona 3 Pocket Edition and Persona 4 Gold Edition on multiple platforms have finally been set. On January 19, 2023, the PS4 (PS5 backward compatible), Xbox Game Pass, Switch, and Steam versions of Persona 3 Pocket Edition will be officially released. On the same day, other platforms other than Steam will also welcome Persona 4 Gold Edition, and Steam itself has been providing players with the Gold Edition since 2020.

If you haven’t experienced Persona in the past, this is a good chance to get in.