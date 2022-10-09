Home Technology Persona 3 Pocket Edition and Persona 4 Gold Edition coming to PS, Xbox Game Pass and Switch in January
Technology

Persona 3 Pocket Edition and Persona 4 Gold Edition coming to PS, Xbox Game Pass and Switch in January

by admin
Persona 3 Pocket Edition and Persona 4 Gold Edition coming to PS, Xbox Game Pass and Switch in January

Persona

After early confirmation that Persona 5 Royal Edition will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass, Switch and Steam on October 21st,Atlus Now, the specific release dates for Persona 3 Pocket Edition and Persona 4 Gold Edition on multiple platforms have finally been set. On January 19, 2023, the PS4 (PS5 backward compatible), Xbox Game Pass, Switch, and Steam versions of Persona 3 Pocket Edition will be officially released. On the same day, other platforms other than Steam will also welcome Persona 4 Gold Edition, and Steam itself has been providing players with the Gold Edition since 2020.

If you haven’t experienced Persona in the past, this is a good chance to get in.

This content has been blocked according to your privacy settings. To view content, please update your privacy settings first.

Update privacy settings

See also  [Waiting for a long time and no release]"Mario Kart 8" dominates Nintendo's top-grossing game! The unsurpassed peak work, can it be more fragrant in the future? | TechOrange

You may also like

[Video Game]Neon White: The Next Spiritual Timehouse After...

Overwatch 2: How to Get Free Legendary Sukajan...

The Galaxy S23 has to pick the flagship...

CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND, you can’t ignore it, and...

DeepMind’s artificial intelligence finds new shortcuts for faster...

Finding the newborn stars in the universe is...

Video games: Aftermath arrives, an ambitious Italian survival

What’s in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoints Pack? -Liku

Sharp HT-SB100, the proof: the soundbar to enter...

Big footprints? highway? NASA’s new photo of Europa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy