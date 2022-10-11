Persona 5 will debut on Xbox on October 21, as the game launches on October 21 on the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles (as a Day One Game Pass title). However, those wondering when Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Gold will also come to Xbox and other modern platforms now have a date to keep in mind.

Both games will debut on “modern platforms” on January 19, 2023, as Atlus announced in a tweet. For anyone wondering what exactly this is about, the platforms in question are both the latest generation of Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series), as well as PS4 and Nintendo Switch.