The first official mobile game of the IP “Persona 5” is coming! Earlier, Perfect World officially announced that “Persona: Phantom of the Night”, created by their Black Feather Studio authorized by SEGA, will open “stealth testing” in mainland China on March 29. It is said that Atlus “comprehensively supervised and deeply participated” in this work. The new game will not only strive to restore the stylized audio-visual performance of “Persona 5”, but also consider the habits of mobile phone users to improve the gaming experience.

According to the official introduction, the player in “Phantom of the Night” will be transformed into a high school student in the world of “Persona 5” who is studying at Kiba Academy. Because of an unexpected incident, the protagonist awakens the ability to manipulate the persona, and then begins a life of going to school during the day and taking risks in different worlds after class. It is worth mentioning that the protagonist and his exclusive persona will be designed by Atlus senior designer Soejima Shigeki himself, and the game itself is a free download plus in-app purchase.

At present, the test recruitment of “Persona: Phantom of the Night” has started, and players who have the opportunity will soon be able to experience a new story based on the world view of “Persona 5” on iOS and Android devices. As for whether other regions outside mainland China have the opportunity to introduce this work, Perfect World has not given further information.