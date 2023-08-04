Persona 5 Strategy Edition Unveils New Trailer and DLC Characters

Headline: Atlus Releases New Trailer and DLC Details for “Persona 5 Strategy Edition”

Subheadline: “Persona 5 Tactics” to Debut as a Strategy Simulation RPG

[City, Date] – ATLUS, a subsidiary of SEGA, has unveiled the second trailer for “Persona 5 Strategy Edition” along with the official introduction video “Nyahoo! News Vol.3″. The highly anticipated game will feature new elements and introduce Goro Akechi and Kasumi Yoshizawa from “P5R” as playable characters in the upcoming DLC.

The latest addition to the “Persona 5” series, “Persona 5 Tactics”, is set to make its debut as a strategy simulation RPG. Building upon the classic combat elements of the “1MORE” and “Total Attack” series, the game promises thrilling teamwork and intense battles.

The storyline revolves around the theme of “revolution.” The Phantom Thieves suddenly find themselves in a mysterious parallel world, filled with life forms unlike the usual “shadows.” Stripped of their persona powers, the Phantom Thieves are rescued by a mysterious girl named “Revolutionary Elu” who offers them a deal to assist in the revolution. The details of this partnership are yet to be revealed.

The Chinese version of “Nyahoo! News Vol.3″ has not been released at the time of this writing, but the previous two episodes can be viewed on the SEGAasia channel. Lavenda, the blacksmith responsible for persona mask synthesis and other elements, will play a key role in combat skills and difficulty settings in the Kingdom of Zephyr.

The DLC chapter titled “Repaint Your Heart” will feature the independent stories of Akechi Goro and Yoshizawa Kasumi as playable characters. Available on November 17, the digital deluxe edition will offer direct access to the DLC content.

“Persona 5 Tactics” is slated for release on November 17 and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and will be included in the Xbox Game Pass on its launch day.

Disclaimer: This article is based on official announcements and information available at the time of writing. Changes and updates may occur prior to the release of “Persona 5 Strategy Edition.”

