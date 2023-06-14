“Persona 5 Tactics Edition” PS/Switch/Steam version will be launched simultaneously on 11/17!The new promotional video & plot character introduction video will be released at the same time- Game Base

19
- “Persona 5 Tactics Edition” PS/Switch/Steam version will be launched simultaneously on 11/17!The new promotional video & plot character introduction video will be released simultaneously game base
- “Persona 3 Reload” is confirmed to be released on multiple platforms, the game’s operability and graphic performance are all refurbished Bahamut Video Game Information Station
- “Metaphor Fantasy: ReFantazio” is a new fantasy RPG created by the core team of “Persona” Yahoo Hong Kong News
- “Persona 3 Reload” and “Persona 5 Tactics” debut together Engadget Chinese version
- The strategy simulation RPG “Goddess of Heroes 5 Strategy Edition” will be on the multi-platform fusion series of classic combat elements Bahamut Video Game Information Station
