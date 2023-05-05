Personalized screen x 420mm large radiator | Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB unboxing test

Thermaltake’s new generation of TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB is equipped with a 2.1-inch LCD screen. You can customize pictures, videos, hardware monitoring, weather and other information to present a unique installation style. It is equipped with a 420mm water cooling radiator and TOUGHFAN 14 RGB fan to bring powerful performance Cooling performance while shining gorgeous ARGB lighting effects.

TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB standard

Supported slots:

Intel LGA 2066/2011-3/2011/1700/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150、AMD AM5/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/FM1

Pump speed: 3500RPM

Water pump power: 5.04W

Fan size: 140x140x25mm

Fan noise: 30.7dBA

Maximum air volume: 107CFM

Maximum wind pressure: 3.04mm-H2O

Water pipe length: 460mm

Material: copper (water block), aluminum (cold row), rubber (water pipe)

Water Block Screen Specifications

Rated voltage: 5v

Input power: 1.15w

Size: 2.1 inch IPS

Resolution: 480×480

Rotation angle: 0~270 degrees

Interface: Micro USB to USB 2.0 (9-pin)

Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB unboxing | 420mm water cooling with 2.1-inch screen

The TT TOUGHLIQUID Ultra series has four sizes of 240/280/360/420mm. Each size has a TOUGHFAN Turbo fan with no light or a TOUGHFAN RGB fan with ARGB lighting effects. The whole series is equipped with a 2.1-inch LCD screen, through TT RGB The Plus 2.0 software displays computer information or daily information such as time and weather, and can also customize the playback of JPG or GIF files to bring a personalized installation match.

The Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB is equipped with a 420mm aluminum radiator and a copper-bottomed water-cooling head, with three 14cm TOUGHFAN 14 RGB fans. The heat dissipation area exceeds 360mm water cooling, bringing stronger heat dissipation performance and a quieter user experience. It also reaches 3500RPM, the noise is still quieter than the fan, don’t worry.



▲TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB outer box.



▲There are product features and specifications on the back.



▲TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB body.

TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB is equipped with a 480×480 resolution LCD IPS screen. It needs a Micro USB to USB 2.0 (9-pin) to connect to the motherboard. The upper cover can be rotated 270 degrees, and the orientation of the screen can also be adjusted through software.



▲Round water cooling head.



▲Micro USB hole.



▲The water pump adopts 3-pin specification.



▲ Copper bottom water cooling head, remember to tear off the film.

The TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB water-cooling radiator has 15 micro-channels with a size of 456x140x27mm. Please pay attention to whether the case supports it before purchasing.



▲420mm radiator.



▲High-density braided mesh and rubber water-cooled tube.

Equipped with three TOUGHFAN 14 RGB high-pressure fans, the translucent design of the casing has a light-guiding effect, and the fan blades are made of a special liquid crystal compound (LCP), which is not easily deformed during operation and is therefore more silent.



▲TOUGHFAN 14 RGB。



▲The other side of the fan.



▲The direction of the wind is marked on the side of the fan.



▲TOUGHFAN 14 RGB installs the upper cold row.



▲TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB 與 TOUGHFAN 14 RGB。

The TOUGHFAN 14 RGB fan has a 9-pin interface, which needs to be used with TT’s 4th generation software control box. It is connected to the computer through Micro USB to USB 2.0 9pin to control the lighting effect and speed, and is powered by a large 4PIN (Molex).

TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB provides USB 2.0 9-pin to 2 Micro USB cables to connect the water block and the control box at the same time.



▲Fan connector.



▲4th generation software control box.



▲Large 4Pin (Molex) power supply.

TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB Installation Instructions | LGA1700 with AM5

Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB supports mainstream consumer CPUs, including Intel LGA 2066/2011-3/2011/1700/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150, AMD AM5/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/ FM1, quite complete.



▲ List of accessories.



▲The Intel 115x/1200 and 1700 backplanes are separate.



▲Intel bracket.



▲ Install the Intel LGA1700 backplane.



▲ Install studs.



▲ Lock the water block.

After locking the water block, disassemble it again to check whether the thermal paste covers the CPU evenly. TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB performed well.



▲Distribution of thermal grease.

The AMD platform needs to be equipped with the original backplane of the motherboard. Here, ASROCK B650E TAICHI is used for installation and testing. The installation process is simpler than that of the Intel platform, and only needs to lock two screws.



▲AMD buckle.



▲The original buckle and back panel of the motherboard.



▲Install the water cooling head.



▲After locking, remove it to check whether the thermal paste is uniform, and the result is very uniform.

Display of TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB and TT RGB PLUS lighting effects

TT RGB PLUS can control devices compatible with TT products, and includes fan control, screen display, etc. Since the TOUGHFAN 14 RGB fan is not controlled by the motherboard, you must download this software to avoid affecting performance.



▲Select the fan of the corresponding model on the interface of the control box to preview the lighting effect.



▲Hardware monitoring.



▲Fan monitoring.



▲Adjustable fan speed.



▲RGB lighting effect control interface.



▲The screen of the water cooling head can be rotated.



▲You can upload jpg or gif by yourself.



▲ TOUGHFAN 14 RGB fan lighting effects.



▲The side will also transmit light.



▲The screen displays the CPU frequency.



▲The weather is displayed on the screen.



▲The time is displayed on the screen.

TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB Dual Platform Temperature Test

This temperature test uses Intel i7-13700 and AMD RYZEN 9 7900X, with the motherboard of the corresponding platform, Bios preset, using AIDA64 FPU, Cinebench R23 to simulate the extreme temperature, AIDA64 CPU test is closer to the daily load temperature, 3DMark Time Spy simulates temperature behavior under gaming load.

Intel test platform

Processor: Intel Core i7 13700

Cooler: TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB

Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti FE

Memory: KELVV DDR5-6200 16GBx2

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: be quiet! 850W

AMD test platform

Processor: AMD RYZEN 9 7900X

Cooler: TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB

Motherboard: ASROCK B650E TAICHI

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti FE

Memory: KELVV DDR5-6200 16GBx2

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: be quiet! 850W

The average temperature of Intel i7-13700 in the AIDA64 FPU test for 10 minutes reached 95 degrees, and the temperature of Cinebench R23 also reached 89 degrees. The temperature performance in the less stressful Time Spy and AIDA64 CPU tests was good. The 420mm water cooling will perform well in extreme conditions. The actual test found that the temperature of the air blown out by the cold row is relatively low. It is speculated that the performance of the cold head or the water pump is weak, resulting in the heat not being transferred to the cold row in time.

Due to the PBO mechanism of AMD RYZEN 9 7900X, the maximum temperature basically hovers around 85 degrees. The power consumption of AIDA64 FPU is 177W during the test, and the full core frequency is 5.1GHz, which is considered normal performance. As for the less stressed Time Spy and AIDA64 CPU The frequency is 5.3GHz, and the average temperature is 58.3 and 67.8 degrees.



▲Dual platform temperature test.

in conclusion

TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB has an LCD screen and TOUGHFAN 14 RGB fans on the outside. Full RGB elements bring DIY players spiritual performance improvement. No matter AMD or INTEL, the installation difficulty is very low, and the number of wires is also within a reasonable range.

At present, there are more and more types of water-cooled screens on the market, but the software experience is quite different. TT RGB PLUS has done a good job in ease of use and playability. In addition to displaying hardware parameters such as temperature and frequency, it can also display It displays daily information such as weather and time, and it is also convenient for players who pursue personalization to customize pictures.

Compared with the 360mm AIO water cooling, there is no big breakthrough in terms of performance, but the 14cm fan brings low noise and large air volume, which is quite impressive to users. It is quite quiet in daily use, and the 3500RPM water pump runs without any sound. It is recommended for consumers who are afraid of noise. By.

The price of Gangying TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB is 8890 yuan, and the version without light fan is 8190 yuan. After all, it is equipped with a screen and a 420mm cooling radiator, and the price of the equipped TOUGHFAN 14 RGB is not low. Whether there is a CP value is left to the consumer. I decide for myself.