The filming of the second season of “Rings of Power” suffered a victim: a horse. The four-legged creature apparently died of heart failure during a training session, Variety reported, the company wrote, and Amazon Studios confirmed the incident on Saturday. As expected, animal rights group PETA also condemned the incident, with PETA’s vice president Lisa Lange stating that a computer-animated horse could be used instead:

“Living underground with orcs seemed normal for the producers of Ring of Power, given the option to use CGI, mechanical rigs, and other humane methods that wouldn’t send vulnerable horses on set. Crashed to death. PETA is calling on the show’s creators – and all other producers – to pursue a new quest without using any real horses. If they can’t avoid using animals for their art, they should find a new medium because no one wants to see a torture-themed TV spin-off.

Should animals be digitized in movies and series to avoid unfortunate and cruel deaths, or is this leading to lesser results?