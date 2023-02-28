Barcelona, ​​SpainFebruary 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), Huawei’s mobile search engine Petal Search will bring the latest AR search function and On-screen Lens function to meet consumers’ literacy in travel, entertainment and other scenarios , Recognition of objects, recognition of pictures and other needs, become the user’s “personal translator”, “good things commentator” and other life assistant roles. Relying on deep learning and large-scale machine learning technology, Petal Search can identify hundreds of thousands of entities in dozens of categories within tens of milliseconds, and supports translation between multiple mainstream languages; it can also quickly identify screen content and pop up corresponding searches The results are translated and translated, bringing consumers a more convenient and intelligent mobile search experience.

AR search site experience

AR search continues to iterate, bringing users a wider range of usage scenarios

According to market research data released by Statista, the compound growth rate of global AR consumer users will be as high as 64% from 2020 to 2022. This year, Petal Search upgraded its AR search capability again. Relying on deep learning and large-scale machine learning technology, Petal Search AR search trained models on hundreds of millions of data to learn the abstract feature expression of pictures, and built tens of billions of pictures online The index library, combined with efficient and stable online retrieval capabilities, the system can complete the retrieval within tens of milliseconds and return accurate results. In addition, this function is also embedded in the APP, users do not need to take pictures, just open the visual search, point the Huawei mobile phone lens at the content to be recognized, and the result can be obtained in real time, which improves the recognition speed and stability, and expands the scenes to be used. For example, you can quickly identify unknown plants in front of you with one shot on an outdoor outing; you can translate the menu in front of you with one shot on an overseas trip. It now supports hundreds of thousands of entity recognitions in dozens of categories, including celebrities, animals and plants, and landmarks. Through Huawei’s self-developed OCR and machine translation technology, it can support mutual translation of multiple mainstream languages.

In addition to exploring the world in front of the camera, Petal Search has also added the On-screen Lens function. In general mode, it can recognize the screen content and pop up corresponding search results, such as encyclopedias or similar pictures of scenic spots in photos. Through the translation mode, you can translate the screen content at any time and save the translation results. Whether you are browsing overseas websites or checking foreign language news, you can easily read without barriers.

On-screen Lens function poster

Aggregation tool-content-service closed loop, enhancing one-stop search experience

In order to bring users a better one-stop search experience, Petal Search has built a mobile full-category search service content that integrates tools, content and services. Through Petal Search, you can safely download a large number of APPs, and use various daily tools such as weather, translation, and exchange rates anytime, anywhere; you can also browse content information such as popular news, videos, and academic channels. Petal Search is “tailored” for users in different countries and regions. Currently, it has launched many localized content such as South Africa’s power cut card, Latin America’s earthquake information card and so on. At the same time, Petal Search cooperates with 3000+ ecological partners to provide users with one-stop services such as shopping, tourism, and local life.

At present, Petal Search has been launched in 170+ countries and regions around the world, supports more than 70 languages, and complies with the local GDPR data privacy protection standards. As part of Huawei’s “1+8+N” strategy, Petal Search will continue to apply cutting-edge technologies to products based on Huawei’s hardware and software capabilities, and continue to develop localized search services to bring users more convenience, Smarter one-stop search experience!

SOURCE Huawei Device Co., Ltd.