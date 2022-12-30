While at the Tenerife Games Lab, Peter Molyneux reflects on his work and his hopes for a new fable, and the role of NFTs in the future of the industry. But most importantly, Molyneux traveled to Tenerife to work with companies, studios and industry members on a common strategy to compete globally and make European video games valuable.

He did so in front of reporters present, including Gamereactor, emphasizing that the origin of video games is in Europe, which “should be the homeland of video games”:

“The first thing is we’re talking about issues, about funding development studios with talent. How do you bring that talent to people? How do you get kids to want to get into the games industry? How do you get kids to realize it’s not just about playing games all the time? (…) For me, I think the biggest question is that Europe should be the home of the game. I fear maybe not the home of the game. It’s more in the US, more in China, more in Japan. In these days Here, we must unite and make it the home of the game.

He even goes a step further, talking about the way we work and the strengths we need to enhance in terms of talent at the border:

“They (Europe) have to take more risks in terms of game design. (…) If they have an idea, they have to take that idea and make sure it’s still held by Europe.

Finally, Molyneux suggested that when a game is released (whether it’s Spain, England, Portugal, or any other country of origin) there should be a little more pride and “more celebration of the game’s origins.”