Petition wants to achieve better conditions for users

Balcony power plants are a good way to produce sustainable electricity on your own property. However, users have to deal with all sorts of regulations. A petition now wants to ensure that these are relaxed for private users.

Photo by Caspar Rae on Unsplash

The association Balkon.Solar eV has submitted an application to the parliamentary petition platform, with the demand to raise the power limit for private balcony power plants and to make their registration easier. The limit should increase from the current 600 watts to 800 watts. In addition, declining electricity meters should also be tolerated in the future.

Tenants should also be given more support. So far, tenants have had to obtain permission from the landlord before installing a balcony power plant. So that this is no longer necessary in the future, balcony power plants are to be included in the list of so-called “privileged construction measures”, according to the demands. Landlords could then no longer easily block the installation of a balcony power plant.

With the planned adjustments, the aim is to give as many people as possible the opportunity to benefit from the energy transition and relieve them of unnecessary bureaucracy. The petition needs at least 50,000 signatures to get on the agenda of the Bundestag. Since more than 70,000 votes have already been collected, the goal has already been achieved. But you can still leave your signature – the deadline for entries is April 27, 2023.

Source: Petition Bundestag