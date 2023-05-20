Home » Peugeot revised the SUV 2008
Peugeot revised the SUV 2008

Peugeot revised the SUV 2008

Dhe Peugeot 2008 is one of the most successful models in Europe. On the market since 2019, almost 700,000 units have been sold so far, more than ten percent of which were purely electric variants. The rate for the E-2008 is currently even 17.4 percent. Now the 2008, which is still being produced in Vigo, Spain, is getting its first makeover. The range of the E-2008 increases significantly from 341 to just over 400 kilometers thanks to a more efficient engine and an enlarged battery from 50 to 54 kWh, which is guaranteed for eight years (or 160,000 kilometres). It can still be charged with a maximum of 100 kW, so if the battery is empty, 80 percent can be refueled in 35 minutes, says Peugeot.

In the summer, the new 2008 come in the three trim levels Active, Allure and GT. In addition to the electric motor, which now offers 156 instead of 136 hp, the Peugeot can be ordered with a three-cylinder petrol engine (100 hp) and a manual six-speed gearbox. Also on offer: the 1.2-liter engine with automatic transmission and 130 hp. The same eight-speed box is also installed in the 2008 with a 1.5-liter diesel engine, which also has 130 hp as a four-cylinder. A hybrid 2008 is also announced for 2024.

The new 2008, which is 4.30 meters long, can be recognized from the front by the new light signature, which is characterized by three vertical “light claws” integrated into the air intakes of the bumper. All versions have this new light signature, which is even more prominent in the GT models. The lights at the rear have also been redesigned, there have been retouches on the front end, and something new has also been thought of for the rim design. 16 to 18 inches are possible. New, more elegant fabrics are used on the inside. A modified design for the digital instrument cluster is perhaps more important, but there are still only analog fittings for basic models. Prices for the new 2008 have not yet been determined.

