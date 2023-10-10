PFU debuts on the market with Ricoh projectors

Ricoh projectors from PFU (Emea). These devices represent both a novelty in the newly created category of Smart Meeting Devices and the first range of PFU projectors. These devices are designed to deliver versatile visual impact in the growing 4K lumen and beyond projector segment.

More engaging meetings

Hiroaki Kashiwagi, President e CEO di PFU (Emea)

In the modern workplace, collaboration and sharing ideas have become essential. And there’s room for improvement in physical technology to create even more engaging and productive meetings. Through this new family of projectors, we want to improve the involvement and meeting productivity, further increasing image quality to enable a high-level viewing experience in every situation, whether it’s a small meeting between colleagues or a presentation at a large conference.

First range of projectors

Distributed through specialist AV retailers, the new product range will include 8 models grouped into four families. From compact projectors suitable for everyday use to high-power models for larger installations, with brightness values ​​ranging from 4,000 to 9,600 lumens. These devices offer high-quality resolution, even in brightly lit spaces.

The four families

Ricoh Compact laser projectors, portable and suitable for everyday use. Ricoh Standard and Short Throw laser projectors, fixed and portable. The Short Throw model is capable of projecting a 60-inch image less than 60cm away. Ricoh Broad Use Laser Projector. More powerful and highly adaptable, it is ideal for medium or large spaces and for particular surfaces. Ricoh High End laser projectors, high power model for large installations. It can project a 300-inch image up to 13.06 m away, but also extremely wide images with the combination of multiple units.