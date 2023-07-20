PFU focuses on smart videoconferencing

PFU has entered the market video conference with a new range of products called Smart Meeting Device. The first two models in this category are the monitor portatili Ricoh 150BW e 150. Ultralight and equipped with a 15.6” touch screen display with OLED qualitythey’re available in wired version (150) e wireless (150WB).

The birth of the new category of Smart Meeting Device is the first concrete sign of the integration process of ELTs within the Ricoh Group, which acquired it from Fujitsu last year. In fact, beyond the products themselves, it is the underlying strategy that envisages joint action: the new devices are in fact designed and manufactured by Ricoh, but their sale has been entrusted to PFU.

For a precise target

New devices explicitly target specific professional categories who have the need for a portable monitor because operate on the move or why they have to show certain content to customers. The 150BW model uses a battery that allowsautonomy of 3 hours and weighs 715 g against i 560 g of the wired model. Both are powered via USB. Integrated into the chassis is a comfortable support which allows you to position the monitor both horizontally (according to various inclinations) and vertically. List price is 775 euros for the wireless model and 575 euros for the other.

For fast and efficient communication there is also a optional stylus pen, at a cost of 70 euroswhich allows the user to write, draw and annotate content directly.

capillary distribution

“We have been in charge of promote and commercialize a new category of products on the Italian and European market for smarter meetings – he has declared Massimiliano Grippaldi, Regional Sales Manager of ELTs –. These are products that come from Ricoh’s know-how and will be conveyed through the ELT channel. This is because we have a very capillary distribution on the territory made up of distributors and resellers, which can also cover the need of the small professional studio which can hardly be served by Ricoh Italia or by the large Ricoh corporate partners”.

Ricoh’s range of Smart Meeting devices will offer the channel a further business opportunitywith resellers who will be able to propose package offers and cross selling with products from a single supplier, highlighting not only the technical functionality, but also the value they can provide within a companysupporting the achievement of strategic objectives.

The demand for portable monitors is on the risedriven by the evolution of working styles. In fact, according to a study by Ricoh, portable monitors will grow a lot in the coming years: today 350,000 are sold worldwide, but in 2030 it will exceed one million.

Expand your business opportunities for resellers

“With Smart meeting devices – added Grippaldi – let’s go to hitting a new sector therefore also to expand our business possibilities for resellers specialized in other areas, different from those of the documentary world. For us, this represents a very important added value in a sector that within six months it will see other very interesting releases aimed at improving the sharing and quality of meetings”.

Exclusively available in EMEA through PFU and designed with the current model in mind hybrid workthe new product suite will include other audio/video devices designed for organizations of all sizes, for the purpose of improve the quality of collaboration and optimize meeting productivity.

As was the case with Fujitsu, even within the Ricoh Group, PFU remains an independent entity, but all the products it markets now have the brand of the new property. The first new Ricoh-branded PFU product was the document scanner fi-8040presented at the end of May. However, it was a question of expanding an already existing range, while Smart Meeting Devices are a complete novelty.