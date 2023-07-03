pgAdmin: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows security to be bypassed

There is a current IT security warning for pgAdmin. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Advisory Database (Status: 02.07.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for pgAdmin – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

pgAdmin Bug: Vulnerability allows security bypass

pgAdmin is a PostgreSQL database management and development platform.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in pgAdmin to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-0959 traded.

Systems affected by the pgAdmin vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Open Source pgAdmin

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-07-02 (03.07.2023)

For more information, see:

National Vulnerability Database vom 2023-07-02 (03.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for pgAdmin. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/03/2023 – Initial version

