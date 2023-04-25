PGYTech OneMo 2 Photography Backpack, Portable Storage Bag Hands-on Play: Built-in AirTag, necessary for travel

PGYTech OneMo 2 Backpack Hands-on

During the recent long holidays, there are a lot of people going out for travel, and they are all of the vengeful kind. They want to play, buy, and shop! At this time, it is necessary to organize all kinds of small things, so that a pile of photographic equipment, mobile phone accessories, and daily necessities can be taken out safely and brought home in full. The photography accessories brand PGYTech has recently brought two new storage products, OneMo 2 photography backpack and portable storage bag, to meet the needs of different consumer groups.

The first to appear is a portable storage bag in two sizes, large and small. This time I borrowed a green large-capacity version. The editor has the habit of using this kind of small item storage bag, because the backpack I am using does not have too many small compartments, and I need to put additional small items such as USB cables, USB-C adapters, memory cards, and even the machine under evaluation. Put it well so that you don’t have to rummage through the depths of the backpack. This process may even scratch things, which is very dangerous!

The appearance of PGYTech’s portable storage bag is like a simple overnight bag. It has a straight water-repellent fabric and a very high-quality YKK waterproof zipper. You can put valuable equipment in it without worrying about foreign objects scratching the surface. or hold down. There is a solid, two-finger-wide handle on the side, which can easily pull out the storage bag from the backpack; the large-sized style will have small shoulder strap buckles on both sides, which is convenient to use as a shoulder bag.

The storage bag has two expansion modes. The most commonly used half-open mode is enough to easily access most items. There are multiple different hidden compartments on the inside and elastic bands to fix small items. PGYTech defaults to mark the recommended storage contents in different spaces, such as cables, chargers, earphones, pens, etc., but of course users can ignore them and place them freely.

PGYTech Tech Organizer Portable Photography Camera Storage Bag Hands-on Play

The most special thing is that there is also a hidden compartment in the storage bag, allowing users to place AirTag, Galaxy SmartTag and other small positioning tags to prevent the bag from being left behind accidentally.

If it can be fully opened on the table, the PGYTech portable storage bag can also be expanded to a 180-degree fully open mode, and the memory card and the inner compartment of the card that were originally closed by the magnet in the middle will be exposed. Visually, the large opening is about 90 degrees. It is especially suitable for our media workers to throw the memory card in when copying data, and rush to the scene with the bag!

PGYTech OneMo 2 Backpack Hands-on

PGYTech OneMo 2 Backpack Hands-on

Then there is the OneMo 2 photography backpack. Everyone who has been trapped for three years due to the closure of the epidemic situation can’t wait to book a travel package and go around and have a look. Although today’s mobile phones are very capable of shooting, some people still like to use a full set of photographic equipment, and in recent years, they have also started playing with drones. OneMo 2 can be said to satisfy all photographers of different genres. The small 25L version that I used for testing is the backpack that can be fully opened at 180 degrees vertically. There is enough space inside for 2 cameras + 5 to 6 lenses, and there is also a laptop and a tablet storage compartment, and there is also a 3.5L shoulder bag that can be used alone.

When traveling, there are wide handles in the back pad of the OneMo 2 backpack and on the side of the shoulder bag, which are enough to pass through the handle of the suitcase, and there are two small handles on the side, which is convenient for users to move in different directions and ways. Lift the backpack.

PGYTech OneMo 2 Backpack Hands-on

In addition to being able to store a camera and two mirrors, the shoulder bag can also replace the bag that comes with the aerial camera, and be placed separately from the camera in the photography backpack. Taking the DJI Mini 3 as an example, in addition to the aerial camera, remote control and battery, there is still extra space to put the action camera in. If you have a larger Magic aerial camera, the shoulder bag can be pulled up to increase the capacity of 1.5L.

PGYTech OneMo 2 Backpack Hands-on

Going back to the camera backpack, the 25L version will have two quick access openings on the right side, allowing users to choose where the camera is placed above or below. PGYTech does not have two wasted openings, the lower side cover becomes a battery bank, and there is also a battery classification system, using the slider to select green and red, allowing users to quickly identify batteries. Others will add mesh or zippered compartments to store different accessories.

PGYTech OneMo 2 Backpack Hands-on

On the left side of the backpack is the water bottle/tripod side pocket, and there are straps to fix it. Speaking of tripods, the OneMo 2 has buttons on the top and bottom that can be attached with the included straps, and comes with accessories and a raincoat for backpacks. Not surprisingly, OneMo 2 also has reserved AirTag hidden compartments!

PGYTech OneMo 2 Backpack Hands-on

PGYTech OneMo 2 Backpack Hands-on

The editor used to use a photography backpack, but the reason why I gave up using it later is that after placing the camera, there is basically no space for other sundries, such as the equipment and daily necessities that I want to evaluate. The OneMo 2 goes “forward” by extending the outer layer of the backpack to accommodate other items, as well as an inner pocket for the handheld stabilizer. To meet different needs, the outer layer can be half-opened or fully opened, and the official description is V-shaped and H-shaped.

The weight of the OneMo 2 backpack with all the accessories is 2.11kg. Together with the camera, aerial camera, laptop, etc., it can easily weigh up to 20kg. However, the shoulder straps and back pads are very solid, able to bear and disperse the weight well, and it is acceptable for the editor to try to climb high with his back. There is also a special bag for mobile phones on the shoulder strap, which allows the user to empty out the sundries in the clothes, and put them all in this “Saint Cloth Box”.

Both bags are already on the market in Hong Kong. The PGYTech portable storage bag is priced from HK$280; the OneMo 2 backpack is priced from HK$1,780.