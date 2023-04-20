PHANTEKS Launches ASUS 4080 GPU Water Block | XFastest News

Phanteks released the new Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block, specially designed for ASUS STRIX/TUF RTX 4080 series graphics cards. Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block has excellent heat dissipation performance, and with unique water block features, it constructs the ultimate water cooling system.

For the latest ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics cards, the Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block provides high-efficiency water cooling. The acrylic water-collecting sheet design inside the GPU provides the best heat conduction performance, and the simple-looking backplate can dissipate heat from the components on the back of the PCB. In addition, the copper base made of red copper directly contacts the GPU/memory/MOS of the graphics card and power-related components on the PCB board, and is matched with a high-quality heat sink to achieve the best heat dissipation performance.

In addition, the Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block optimizes the design of the water inlet and outlet, even in a compact and small case, it can be conveniently configured for pipelines. In addition, in order to make the water block more stable, the GUP support bracket is used to connect the water block and the PCI bracket behind, so that the overall device will be more stable. Like all Phanteks Glacier products, the Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block is also made in Taiwan. It is made of high thermal conductivity red copper base, high light transmission acrylic and anodized aluminum cover, and is equipped with aerospace-grade Viton O-rings. In addition, the Glacier G40 water block is combined with D-RGB lighting effects.

The Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block kit provides three colors for you to choose from: matte black, mirror silver and matte white.

Availability: Available for purchase today

GLACIER G4080 ASUS GPU Water Block Kit

Matte black: NT$7890

Mirror Silver: NT$8590

Matte White: NT$8590