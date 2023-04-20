Home » PHANTEKS Launches ASUS 4080 GPU Water Block | XFastest News
Technology

PHANTEKS Launches ASUS 4080 GPU Water Block | XFastest News

by admin
PHANTEKS Launches ASUS 4080 GPU Water Block | XFastest News

Phanteks released the new Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block, specially designed for ASUS STRIX/TUF RTX 4080 series graphics cards. Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block has excellent heat dissipation performance, and with unique water block features, it constructs the ultimate water cooling system.

012.jpg

For the latest ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics cards, the Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block provides high-efficiency water cooling. The acrylic water-collecting sheet design inside the GPU provides the best heat conduction performance, and the simple-looking backplate can dissipate heat from the components on the back of the PCB. In addition, the copper base made of red copper directly contacts the GPU/memory/MOS of the graphics card and power-related components on the PCB board, and is matched with a high-quality heat sink to achieve the best heat dissipation performance.

In addition, the Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block optimizes the design of the water inlet and outlet, even in a compact and small case, it can be conveniently configured for pipelines. In addition, in order to make the water block more stable, the GUP support bracket is used to connect the water block and the PCI bracket behind, so that the overall device will be more stable. Like all Phanteks Glacier products, the Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block is also made in Taiwan. It is made of high thermal conductivity red copper base, high light transmission acrylic and anodized aluminum cover, and is equipped with aerospace-grade Viton O-rings. In addition, the Glacier G40 water block is combined with D-RGB lighting effects.

See also  What are the disadvantages of using Ethereum over another blockchain?

The Glacier G4080 ASUS GPU water block kit provides three colors for you to choose from: matte black, mirror silver and matte white.

013.jpg
014.jpg
015.jpg

Availability: Available for purchase today
GLACIER G4080 ASUS GPU Water Block Kit
Matte black: NT$7890
Mirror Silver: NT$8590
Matte White: NT$8590

Further reading:

You may also like

TVs, Notebooks, Storage & More on Sale Today

SONY Releases 4K HDR Flagship Monitor: Dual LCD...

Top 10: These smartphones have the best mobile...

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Blasphemous 2 confirmed for...

Lessons: If the brain waves oscillate synchronously, students...

Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi 13 Ultra in collaboration with...

🎮Play Android games on your PC! Google’s official...

Google will reportedly unveil a foldable Pixel phone...

Cambium Networks Fixed Wireless: connettività oltre 100 Mbps

Google Pixel Fold design, specifications, pricing, offers exposure!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy