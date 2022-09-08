Home Technology Phantom Freedom is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion – Cyberpunk 2077 – Gamereactor
Phantom Freedom is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion – Cyberpunk 2077 – Gamereactor

Most people would probably agree that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a great game, and this is further enhanced by the two well-made expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, which feel like A brand new mini adventure.

It’s been known for some time that the studio’s newest game, Cyberpunk 2077, will also be fleshed out with an expansion, recentlyPhantom Freedomwas disclosed. But it seems like this will be the only expansion we’ll get for the game, despite the studio’s previous claim that there will be two.

In yesterday’s YouTube comment on the Phantom Liberty trailer, the official CD Project Red account wrote to a fan:“Glad to hear we sparked your interest! As for the future, Phantom Freedom is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

A very reasonable guess is that CD Projekt Red’s botched launch of the game, and the huge task of restoring the game, just took too many resources from the studio. Instead of starting over, instead of tinkering with Cyberpunk 2077, they might want to continue other projects, like the upcoming Witcher game.

