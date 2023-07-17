Home » Phase One 65 Kit: A Tribute to Dieter Rams’ Design Philosophy of “Less but Better”
Phase One 65 Kit: A Tribute to Dieter Rams’ Design Philosophy of “Less but Better”

Phase One 65 Kit: A Tribute to Dieter Rams’ Design Philosophy of “Less but Better”

“Phase One 65 Kit: Paying Tribute to Dieter Rams’ Timeless Design”

In the world of design, there are few names as influential as Dieter Rams. The legendary German industrial designer has left a lasting impact on the industry, with his philosophy of “Less but Better” revolutionizing the way we approach design. Now, a new product aims to pay tribute to Rams’ iconic style and principles – the Phase One 65 Kit.

Inspired by Rams’ alarm clock product called Phase 1, which he designed back in 1971, the Phase One 65 Kit is a keycap design work that captures the essence of Rams’ design philosophy. The keycaps, aptly named after Rams’ book “Dieter Rams. Less But Better”, boast a retro and simple appearance that immediately catches the eye.

The design team behind the Phase One 65 Kit is Openkey Design, who have carefully crafted every aspect of the kit. From the appearance to the feel and sound performance, every detail has been meticulously considered. Users have described the keyboard as “stable and comfortable, thick but not deep”, highlighting its superior quality.

Not only does the Phase One 65 Kit impress in terms of design and functionality, but it also serves as a reminder of Rams’ 10 principles of good design. Rams believed that good design should be innovative, practical, and aesthetic. It should make products understandable, unobtrusive, and honest. Good design is also long-lasting, thoughtful in detail, environmentally friendly, and as simple as possible.

These principles still hold true today, and many designers consider them the gold standard of design. The Phase One 65 Kit exemplifies these principles and serves as a reminder of Rams’ profound influence on the industry.

In fact, Rams’ design philosophy has attracted a loyal following of design disciples who strive to incorporate his principles into their work. Designers such as Jasper Morrison, Naoto Fukasawa, and Konstantin Grcic have all been inspired by Rams’ minimalist approach. Even Apple’s former design chief, Jonathan Ive, acknowledged the influence of Rams on the company’s products.

When confronted with the idea that Apple was “stealing” his design ideas, Rams took a humble approach, responding with his characteristic wit, “imitation is the sincerest flattery.” This sentiment perfectly captures Rams’ legacy and the impact he has had on the design world.

The Phase One 65 Kit is not just a keyboard. It is a testament to the timeless appeal of Rams’ design philosophy and a celebration of his remarkable career. With its retro charm and impeccable craftsmanship, this kit is sure to captivate both design enthusiasts and fans of Rams’ work.

