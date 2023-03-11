Phasing out coal is not possible without China



A global phase-out of coal will not succeed even with the ambitious intentions with which the most important international lobby group for the phase-out of coal is trying to force more and more states and organizations to promise to phase out coal-fired power generation. This is shown by a new study by researchers from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and Chalmers University in Gothenburg.

The Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) is an initiative presented by Canada and England in 2017 during the COP23 world climate conference in Bonn. It now consists of almost 170 members, including governments from 48 countries. However, the majority are regional governments, companies, pension funds and investment advisers.

The members of this alliance are committed to accelerating the transition from coal to clean energy. The goals are defined in the PPCA statement. According to this, the phase-out of coal-fired power generation would have to be completed by 2030 at the latest in the OECD countries and the EU and by 2040 at the latest in the rest of the world.

Study: Shift from coal to steel, concrete and chemicals

However, the major weakness of the alliance is its focus on coal-fired power. Because it is not enough to simply switch off coal-fired power plants. In the current economic system, coal does not simply disappear from the market. Rather, it would then be diverted to other branches of industry, such as the steel, concrete or chemical industries, the three authors of the study fear.

They are the first to simulate real political decisions in a model study. ‘Our new approach is the first to link the implementation of policy measures in future scenarios to socio-technical developments and simulate them in accordance with historical evidence,’ explains Jessica Jewell from Chalmers University in Sweden.

The modelers also took a close look at the PPCA initiative. They wanted to know if this alliance could really serve as a model for other countries to decide to phase out coal-fired power generation sooner.

Her amazing conclusion from the calculation simulations: even if more countries join this alliance, there would still be a further increase in coal use. If demand falls in one region, prices fall – which can then increase demand elsewhere.

First author Stephen Bi from PIK states: “Although in our simulations most countries decided to stop coal-fired power generation, this had almost no impact on total future coal consumption.”

Computer simulation of current climate economics and policies showed that the chances of a coal phase-out by mid-century are less than five percent. “This would mean that we have minimal chances of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and limiting serious climate risks,” Bi said.

Nico Bauer, also from PIK, therefore sees the greatest danger for the coal exit among free riders within the alliance members. “Unregulated industries can benefit from falling domestic coal prices and use more coal.”

Therefore, the debate about the coal phase-out must go beyond the energy sector and also include the other industrial sectors, write the three researchers. “Carbon pricing would be the most efficient tool to close loopholes in national regulations, while restrictions on coal mining and exports would be the most effective way to discourage overseas free riders,” Bauer concludes.

China plays a very special role on the path to the ultimate coal phase-out. After all, the country currently produces and consumes more than half of the world‘s coal.

China emitted eleven billion carbon dioxide in 2021

In 2021, the exporting country China emitted a total of over eleven billion tons of carbon dioxide. In Germany it was around 675 million tons. In both countries, each inhabitant came up with around eight tons of CO2 – although many of the Chinese emissions should actually be attributed to the importing countries.

But China is also a world leader in the expansion of renewable energies. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country already had a renewable electricity capacity of 1.02 terawatts of installed capacity in 2021. For comparison: Across Europe it was just over 647 gigawatts. By early 2023, another 125 million kilowatts would be added, according to China‘s National Energy Agency. This means that the share of wind and solar energy in the electricity mix is ​​now 50 percent.

At the beginning of 2022, China declared that it would no longer approve new coal-fired power plants for electricity generation. But his provinces did not comply. They approved the installation of 168 new coal-fired power plants with a total output of 106 gigawatts.

China relies heavily on coal-fired power plants

However, the Global Energy Monitor sees this as a response to the summer’s power shortages, when a historic heatwave and drought hit the country. China still relies on coal-fired power plants to cover power peaks and to cope with fluctuations in demand and supply of clean energy.

“The computer simulation gives China about a fifty-fifty chance of joining the alliance, and that will only be possible if China stops building coal-fired power plants by 2025,” says Bi, explaining the results of the simulations.

Only then would the PPCA promote the expansion of solar and wind energy. Based on the research team’s political-economic simulations, Bi is convinced that this would be an opportunity for China to “consolidate its leading role in the renewable energy market and unleash sustainable development opportunities worldwide”.

