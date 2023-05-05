Phil Spencer ‘disappointed’ by Redfall launch – Gamereactor India

6
- Phil Spencer ‘disappointed’ by Redfall launch Gamereactor China
- “Bloodfall” debut rollover!The media averaged 62% of Arkane’s worst works: the gameplay is monotonous and wastes the world view udn game corner
- Vampires are not ready “Redfall” received mostly negative reviews on the first day of its release, and Arkane produced the lowest “1.7” player rating in history 4Gamers
- [Live]”Bloodfall Redfall” has a desperate confrontation with vampires! Bahamut Video Game Crazy
- Bethesda’s “Bloodfall” hits the market!Players began to worry about the future release of the same Microsoft strong game “Starry Sky” udn game corner
