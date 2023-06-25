Phil Spencer: I think Call of Duty “would be a great Switch game” – Gamereactor

Things got heated just before the weekend, as Microsoft and Activision Blizzard were facing off with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the merger of the two former companies. While Sony has been the most vocal opponent of the takeover, Nintendo has also been talked about, although we know they have no objection and have signaled their approval.

One of the key reasons Nintendo is doing this is Microsoft’s promise to release Call of Duty in the Nintendo format in the future, bringing the franchise to new audiences. During the hearing, the FTC wanted to know whether Switch viewers could expect games to look the same as on the Xbox Series X. Xbox boss Phil Spencer replied:

“I think it’s going to be a great Switch game. I think it looks different.

Spencer also explained that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s goal is to make the game at least as good, and preferably better, than other third-party titles in the format:

“Our goal is that it’s the same quality or better than other Switch games.

Do you think it’s possible to make Call of Duty for the Switch and have it run satisfactorily?

