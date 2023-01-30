Almost exactly a year ago, Microsoft dropped the bomb, which became the biggest story of the year and was reported on a weekly basis. We are of course talking about their acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the largest acquisition in video games to date.

Given the size of the deal, to say it is expected to close within 18 months means it will close this summer. But will it really happen? At least that’s what Xbox boss Phil Spencer thinks. While Microsoft has encountered some regulatory committee speed bumps in some key markets, he said in a new interview that he is “more confident now” than when the acquisition was announced:

“A year ago, for me, I knew nothing about the process of doing an acquisition like this. In fact, I have more insight, more knowledge of what it means to work with different regulatory committees, and I now More confident than I was a year ago, based solely on the information I have and the discussions we’ve been having.

Spencer went on to explain his thinking, why this is good, and how he’s trying to make sure the regulatory committees have all the information they need:

“When we announced a year ago, we talked about an 18-month timeline. We’re 12 months into that. I think we’re going to continue to focus on closing deals. I think we can do that on mobile with Activision-Blizzard- The teams at King do some amazing things together and deliver their content with new ideas and new ways. We’ve learned a lot from these teams’ work in mobile, an area where we don’t have a lot of expertise, just Like Xbox, but it’s also the largest gaming platform in the world.

So my confidence is still high. We are actively working with regulatory committees around the world that require approval and this has been a learning experience for me. It took a lot of time, a lot of travel, a lot of conversations, but these were conversations where I talked about our industry and what we do and why we do it. I think the more regulators understand what gaming is, how the business works, who the players are, and what we want as an Xbox team, it’s a good thing for the industry itself.

Recently, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said pretty much the same thing to the company’s investors, so they seem to really believe in themselves that the deal will eventually go through. Do you think Microsoft will be the sole owner of Activision Blizzard this summer?