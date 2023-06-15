Home » Phil Spencer: “Obviously, we still have a lot of work to do”, Japanese Games – Gamereactor
Aside from the few years when the Xbox 360 was still young, there’s no denying that the Xbox doesn’t offer as many Japanese games as the Nintendo and Sony.This has started to change over the past few years as more and more Japanese games have been released for the Xbox Series S/X, and inXbox Games ShowcaseOnline, there were even several big announcements from the likes of Atlus, Capcom, and Sega.

After the event, Phil Spencer visited the giant bomb stream, which was a talking point. Spencer explained that there are many reasons why Xbox gamers miss out on Japanese entertainment, but he really likes the progress that has been made while acknowledging that there is more work to be done:

“It’s not any of those things. Sometimes it’s closing a business deal, sometimes the team looks at them and they’re just… ‘hey, we can only support two or three platforms’ and they’re de-risking development. It’s real , each platform you add adds more work to the development team.

Sometimes it’s just a team that doesn’t have much connection to Xbox, and when they walk in, they don’t necessarily see it in their local game store.

Here’s something Spencer clearly wants to change, as he goes on to say:

“That’s even why we exist on Xbox – even though we don’t sell as many consoles as our competitors, if you go to Yodobashi Camera, I hope there’s an Xbox section, I want games to be shown.

I also want those teams on a fundamental level to think of the Xbox as a gaming platform, something they see on a day-to-day basis.

He concludes by explaining that things are moving in the right direction, but the work is far from over:

“I like the progress we’ve made in the last five or six years, but obviously we have more work to do.

How important are Japanese games to you?

