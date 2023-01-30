Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Phil Spencer, director of the Xbox division, said that Microsoft remains committed to the development of the Halo series and its team 343 Industries. In this week’s Xbox Developer Talk with Bethesda, Spencer told IGN that “the heart and soul of the Halo franchise is within 343 and its team, and he has the greatest confidence in them, their leadership, and their plans for development.” .”

343 was reported earlier to be hit hard by Microsoft’s massive layoffs. The number of dismissed employees is unknown, but according to Bloomberg reporters Jason Schreier In other words, a significant reduction in manpower can be seen in the group responsible for starting the campaign mode of “Halo: Infinite”. Leading up to 343’s statement about layoffs over the weekend, director Pierre Hintze pointed out: “343 Industries will continue to develop the “Halo” series and bring more epic stories, multiplayer games and things that make this series even better. ” “The Last Stand and the Master Chief will continue to be here.”

According to Spencer, Microsoft’s layoffs this time are to reposition 343’s future development, saying that it is “to allow the leadership team sufficient flexibility to set up the required development plan.” important to the development of the Xbox, and the 343 was a key factor in its success.”

Discouragingly, Spencer was unwilling to discuss further developments in the series beyond a cursory mention, and declined to comment on whether Microsoft’s 10-year support plan for Halo: Infinite was alive, saying only that “it will 343 themselves to announce their existing plans.” Let’s take it lightly. However, he also said to players who are worried about the future of the “The Last Stand” series: “As long as Xbox is a platform for people to play, we will continue to support and develop “The Last Stand.” And hope to dispel their doubts.