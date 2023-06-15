Phil Spencer seems interested in bringing Hesson back – Gamereactor

Raven’s and id Software的《 Hexen： Beyond Hereticwas released in 1995 and was very popular. It’s heavily inspired by Doom, but has a fantasy setting where guns are replaced by magic and medieval weapons. But 1997’s Hexen II never achieved any commercial success, and the franchise was abandoned — but never forgotten.

Today, with rights split between id Software and Activision Blizzard (which owns developer Raven), a revival seems unlikely.but last weekend’sXbox Games Showcase, Xbox boss Phil Spencer surprised people when he entered the stage wearing a Hexen-themed T-shirt. Spencer often provides game T-shirts for events like this, and fans are always trying to read something.

Sometimes they’re right, as he once had a War Toad T-shirt that eventually led to the team’s comeback, but will Hesson return? That’s exactly what Polygon asked him, and Spencer replied:

“That’s not something I’m trying to pre-announce. But I recognize the importance of some of the games in our product group.

Maybe it’s a boring answer, but there’s more, as he later admitted he thought Microsoft had important games to bring back eventually:

“So for me, wearing the (Hexen) jersey was less a tease than a nostalgia. I recognized that as our product group grew, we had important[遊戲]we have to protect and nurture and maybe bring it back at some point.

And while the Xbox boss himself certainly wouldn’t mind a new Hexen, it turns out it’s one of his favorite games, which means future new Hexen’s are possible:

“Hexen is a game that I love. If you know, like, where that game was built, or where it was released…only these games come together — or have the potential to come together Together – gets me excited.[…]If you think about where our future is headed, there are some interesting intersections.

If Microsoft ends up acquiring Activision Blizzard, they own all the rights to the game, in which case it seems likely that it will be brought back.