Phil Spencer Talks About Xbox Hot Topics at Tokyo Game Show 2023, Including Game Pass and Future Game Developments

Microsoft’s Xbox head, Phil Spencer, recently attended the Tokyo Game Show 2023 (TGS 2023), where he engaged with both media and fans. During his time at the event, Spencer participated in an interview with Game Watch, where he discussed various hot topics surrounding Xbox.

Spencer acknowledged the recent success of Game Pass, attributing it to the release of “Starfield.” Microsoft aims to achieve a regular subscription service with the launch of “Forza Motorsport 8” on October 10, 2023. The company’s goal is to provide large-scale games through online platforms. However, concerns have arisen among players regarding possible price increases for Game Pass. Spencer clarified that such increases are inevitable and are carefully considered decisions. The recent price hike was implemented to ensure the service’s value, which is of utmost importance.

In late June of this year, Microsoft initially announced its plans to raise the price of Game Pass. The console subscription service increased from $9.99 to $10.99, while the Game Pass Ultimate subscription rose from $14.99 to $16.99. Spencer emphasized that the “Star Sky” update is critical for enhancing the game itself, the subscription service, and its participation in Game Pass. Bethesda Game Studios has recently released the game’s first patch, highlighting their commitment to its development.

Moreover, Spencer confirmed that Microsoft is collaborating with several Japanese studios on game development exclusively for the Xbox platform. While some projects remain undisclosed, the Xbox head expressed optimism for an expanding presence of Japanese games on the platform. As the game development landscape continues to evolve, both first-party and third-party studios are contributing to this evolution.

