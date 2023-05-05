Phil Spencer: “There’s no great solution or win for Xbox against Nintendo and PlayStation” – Gamereactor

Phil Spencer seems to think that Xbox console sales have little hope of surpassing Sony or Nintendo anytime soon, as he thinks Microsoft lost the console war with the Xbox One generation, which is how it has become today Where important digital libraries are forged.

Speaking of Kinda Funny’s Xcast, Spencer said: “We’re not consoling Sony or consoling Nintendo. For us, there isn’t a great solution or a win. I know it upsets a lot of people. But the truth of the matter is when you’re number three in the console market , the top two players are as strong as they are, and in some cases, they are spread out to focus on doing deals and other things – this makes it very difficult for us as a team to be Xbox, our vision is that everyone on the console has Great experience, they feel like first class citizens.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKwfEQ1eEyM/

Contrary to what many are saying, Spencer also doesn’t seem to think that a string of critically acclaimed Xbox exclusives will save the console.

“I see the comments there – ‘If you just build great games, everything will be fine. If we go and build great games, all of a sudden you’ll see console share shift in some dramatic way, which is Incorrect. We lost the worst of the Xbox One generation, everyone built their own library of digital games. 90% of the people who walk into a retailer each year to buy a console are already part of one of the three ecosystems Members. Their digital library is there. I see a lot of pundits wanting to go back to the days when we all had cartridges and discs and each generation was a blank sheet of paper. You could switch the whole console shared. That’s not what we have today The world it’s in. There isn’t a world where Starfield is 11/10 and people start selling their PS5s. It’s not going to happen.

While there may be some truth to Spencer’s claim, there doesn’t seem to be much evidence that if we’re looking at this generation of Xbox exclusives, it’s hard to pick any one that stands out as a major key hit. Hi-Fi Rush was released to great response, but it didn’t have the same level of hype as Starfield or Redfall. The solution might not be as simple as Xbox just needing to make great games, but if there’s a steady stream of critical hits, it might help move some Xbox Series X and S units.