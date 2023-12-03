Home » Phil Spencer: We have no plans to release Game Pass for PlayStation and Nintendo
Rumors of Microsoft’s Game Pass on PlayStation and Nintendo debunked by Phil Spencer

In a recent interview with Windows Central, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, put an end to the speculation that Microsoft’s Game Pass would be making its way to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms. According to Spencer, there are currently no plans to bring Game Pass to any platform other than Xbox.

Spencer stated, “The first thing I want to say is that we have no plans to bring Game Pass to PlayStation or Nintendo. This was not in our plans. But I think you hit the right point about what it means to own an Xbox. What I want to focus on is, how do we continue to innovate for the people who are committed to our hardware platform? How do we continue to make sure they are happy with their investment in the projects we build.”

While Spencer did not completely rule out the possibility of Game Pass on other platforms in the future, he made it clear that it is not currently in the works. This news may come as a disappointment to some gamers who were hoping to access Game Pass on their PlayStation or Nintendo devices.

The news comes as a surprise, considering the recent trend of cross-platform play and the growing popularity of subscription gaming services. However, for now, it seems that Game Pass will remain exclusive to the Xbox platform.

As of now, it looks like Game Pass will not be making its way onto PlayStation or Nintendo platforms anytime soon. For those interested in trying out Game Pass, it seems that owning an Xbox may be a prerequisite for the time being.

