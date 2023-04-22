Philips Announces Two Evnia Series QD-OLED Gaming Display Models | Computer Peripherals – Post76Play

Philips announced the launch of two new e-sports monitors for its display series Evnia – Evnia 34M2C8600 and Evnia 42M2N8900. The Evnia 34M2C8600 will use QD OLED technology to provide unlimited viewing angles and higher contrast. The Evnia 42M2N8900UltraClear 4K UHK ultra-high-definition screen and DTS Sound bring a complete gaming experience from vision to hearing.

Evnia 34M2C8600 Next Generation QD OLED Display

Evnia 34M2C8600 adopts QD OLED technology, combined with OLED screen and Quantum Dot (QD) technology, it can realize the pure black picture of OLED and the high brightness and pure color comparable to QLED at the same time, and has unlimited viewing angle and higher contrast ratio, which can It unreservedly presents an unreal game world.

The display is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, delivering more accurate shadow detail and deeper blacks than conventional displays with the same peak brightness. In addition to the WQHD 3440 x 1440 ultra-wide curved screen, it also has an ultra-high-speed refresh rate of 175 Hz and a conventional response time of 0.1 milliseconds, which can smoothly present the rapidly changing picture details in the game, coupled with Ambiglow technology. Equipped with USB type-C socket, MultiView PIP/PBP mode, KVM function and adjustable stand, 34M2C8600 provides flexible connectivity.

Evnia 42M2N8900 High Performance 4K Gaming Monitor

Evnia 42M2N8900 has a 42-inch borderless OLED screen, which can provide wider viewing angles and generate deep and true blacks, so that the details of dark areas in the game screen can be truly presented. With a true 10-bit color screen, it can reproduce smoother and more natural color gradient effects, coupled with the UltraClear 4K UHK (3840 x 2160) ultra-high-definition screen. With a refresh rate of 138 Hz, a GTG response time of 0.1 milliseconds and ultra-low input lag, it effectively solves the problem of motion blur caused by insufficient refresh rate and response time. DTS Sound can improve the detailed performance of sound surround, bring immersive virtual stereo, and realize a complete game experience from vision to hearing.

In addition, the 42M2N8900 built-in MultiView can view two sources simultaneously on the same screen. These features help reduce messy wiring and save time. The KVM function can also be controlled and switched between two different devices through a single keyboard and mouse. Equipped with USB-C socket, adaptive sync, SmartImage game mode optimization and adjustable stand (HAS) provides a comprehensive user experience.

Suggested retail price

Evnia 34M2C7600MV: HK$12,990

Evnia 42M2N8900: HK$11,990