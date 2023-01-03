Philips Hue, a leading brand of smart lighting, has developed more diversified products in recent years, bringing more choices to users who value life taste and space atmosphere, just like audio-visual entertainment people who pursue their own unique style and strong visual effects. “Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient light strip” enhances the immersion of audio-visual and game audio-visual content. Previously, T Kebang also unpacked a version tailored for mainstream 55-inch TVs. Through the exclusive audio-visual synchronizer, Realize the visual effect of magnifying the content of the screen perfectly with the instant gradient light effect of the partitions.

Recently, the Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient light strip has also launched a new special version for computer monitors designed for e-sports players. In addition to being suitable for mainstream 24-27-inch and 32-34-inch light strip specifications, it can be downloaded with a computer terminal. Exclusive Philips Hue Sync application, no need to purchase additional audio and video synchronizer, you can enjoy the lighting and picture synchronization entertainment effect through the Hue bridge, patented fit design, whether it is a curved screen or a normal screen, you can better enjoy the dazzling and moving lighting effects.

Philips Hue Play Gradient full-color scene computer light belt product features preview

Compatible with 24″ to 34″ computer monitors

Internal power supply and mount

Integrate white and colored lighting effects, color gradient effect 16 million colors, color temperature 2000-6500K

45-degree light projection, excellent lighting effect

Lamp maximum output 1100 lumens

Suitable for e-sports games, music parties, atmosphere creation

There is no need for an audio-visual synchronizer, and the light effect can be synchronized with the screen content through the computer version of the Hue Sync tool

Product unpacking introduction

Philips Hue’s light strip product line continues to expand, except for the full-color display that can synchronize a single color in the screen. In addition to the environment 2M light strip, the Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient light strip series also has a gradient color effect, which can synchronize multiple colors in the screen can also be used with Hue Play audio-visual light synchronizer to connect TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes… and other audio-visual devices, Allows the light strip to display the content simultaneously and change the light color and brightness in real time. It’s like extending the content of the picture to the entire space, which is impressive.

The Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient computer light strip unpacked in this article is tailor-made for computer monitors. The light strip can be easily fixed to the back of the display body through the same adhesive support frame. In addition to setting the connection through the Hue App on the mobile phone, install the Hue Sync app on the computer to synchronize the lighting effects with the screen. Whether it is playing games, listening to music, or watching dramas and movies, it is more immersive.

In addition, I would like to remind everyone that if it is used with a game console and a computer monitor, the Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient computer light strip still needs to be connected with an audio-visual synchronizer in series to have the effect of real-time synchronization between the picture and the light.

product installation

The installation method of the Philips Hue Play gradient full-color scene computer light strip is basically the same as that of the previous TV version. You can use the support bracket with 3M adhesive strips attached to the back of the fuselage to install it, and fix the light strip. The most basic installation can be completed by connecting the power supply to light the light strip.

Actual measurement with bridge, audio, video and light synchronizer

The Philips Hue Play gradient full-color computer light strip can also be operated through the mobile phone. At this time, we need the help of the Hue bridge to connect and pair the light strip, and use the mobile phone to download the Philips Hue app to connect. The wireless control of the light strip is performed through a simple and easy-to-use operation interface, and in addition to a single light fixture, it also allows other Philips Hue light fixtures that have been paired and connected to perform linkage control.

The biggest selling point of the Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient computer light strip is the function of “real-time synchronization of dynamic lighting effects on the screen”. We can choose to download the Hue Sync App on the desktop board, or use the Hue Play audio-visual light synchronizer to connect the computer or Other media sources and light strips are connected and synchronized to create a visual shock of “breaking out of the frame”.

Video: Philips Hue Play Gradient Full-Color Ambient Computer Lighting Strip – Audio and Video Synchronized Lighting Effect Display

Summary: Upgrading the game experience with “lighting” is easier than imagined! The full-color gradient synchronization effect is seamlessly integrated with the content!

The Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient computer light strip shared in this article is basically the same as the previous version designed for large-size TVs in terms of lighting effects and functionality. It also has excellent brightness and rich color performance, and is suitable for computers. What’s more convenient for users is that the synchronization of images and lights does not require an additional audio-visual synchronizer. It only needs to install the Hue Sync application on the computer and connect the Hue bridge to create an immersive visual entertainment experience, whether it is Playing games or watching movies is very impressive, even if you just use the computer to play music, you can have a party at home as if you have a dedicated lighting controller.

With the Philips Hue smart lighting core bridge, it is recommended to add other Philips Hue series lamps, through the same APP to easily connect the lighting of the whole home, and integrate the Philips Hue Play gradient full-color scene computer light strip with other Hue series lamps, Create a unified and changeable lighting atmosphere for different spaces in the home.

Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient computer light strips are available in versions for 24″-27″ and 32″-34″ displays at one time, providing the most suitable length, Fits perfectly without cutting or threading, It can even perfectly meet the installation needs of large-size curved screens. In addition, Philip s Hue Play gradient full-color situational computer light strip allows the existing display to be directly “upgraded” In addition to smart lighting effects and no replacement of original equipment, It can also be integrated with the light effect control system of the well-known e-sports brand on the current computer platform, Like Razer Chroma or Corsair’s CORSAIR linkage, it is more perfect with the player’s existing chassis, keyboard, mouse… The lighting effects of other e-sports equipment are seamlessly integrated.

Overall, the Philips Hue Play gradient full-color ambient computer light strip is very suitable for e-sports players who value the overall sense of the game space and the creation of the atmosphere. It has the most suitable lighting effects for different usage scenarios, whether it is a game battle or a chase. Watching dramas and watching movies, with the perfectly matching “Flower” makes the entertainment sublimated to another level!