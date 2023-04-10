Philips today launched the soft and soft bristle series of sonic electric toothbrushes. The whole series has three types of sonic electric toothbrushes with different functions: cleaning, soothing and multi-effect. It vibrates at a frequency of 30,000 times per minute to clean the mouth. It will be available on major channels from now on All are available.

Philips Sonicare multi-effect small brightening brush provides five cleaning modes, including cleansing, brightening, deep whitening, gum protection, and SPA massage. Dental plaque, and teeth feel whiter in two weeks. The toothbrush color is available in pearl white and rose red, and it is equipped with a USB charging stand and a travel box. It can last for 30 days after being fully charged. Outdoor version.

Philips Sonicare Gentle and Sensitive Sonic Electric Toothbrush (Sensitive Small Color Brush) provides three cleaning modes, including cleaning, sensitive, and deep cleaning, and can be used with a soft and sensitive brush head. It also has a USB charging stand and a 30-day battery life. There are three macaron color options: mint green, lavender purple, and cloud blue, priced at 1,999 yuan, and you can get CAFE!N espresso coffee balls (10 pieces/set) for purchase of designated models at designated channels.

Philips Sonicare Gentle Clean Sonic Electric Toothbrush (Clean Feather Brush) provides clean and sensitive modes. It can effectively remove dental plaque with a soft clean brush head. The body color is white, pink, green and black. The price is 1,680 yuan. For a limited time, get another box of Gentle Cleansing Brush Heads.