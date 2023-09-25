Home » Phosphorus-Arsenic Alloy Nanoribbons: A Breakthrough in Battery Efficiency and Solar Energy Conversion
Phosphorus-Arsenic Alloy Nanoribbons: A Breakthrough in Battery Efficiency and Solar Energy Conversion

by admin
Scientists Discover New Nanomaterial for Improved Battery and Solar Energy Efficiency

Researchers at University College London have found that by alloying phosphorus with arsenic, a new family of nanomaterials can be created to greatly improve battery efficiency and solar energy conversion efficiency. The addition of phosphorus to arsenic produces a nanomaterial called arsenic-phosphorus alloy nanoribbon (AsPNR), which consists of atom-thick ribbons that have high conductivity.

Phosphorus nanoribbons, also known as phosphorene, are two-dimensional materials composed of black phosphorus. Previous studies conducted in 2019 showed that phosphorus nanoribbons can enhance the conversion efficiency of calcium titanium mine solar cells. However, to further improve the electrical conductivity of phosphorus, the researchers introduced trace amounts of arsenic, resulting in the development of AsPNR.

To create AsPNR, the scientists mixed phosphorus and arsenic flakes on a wafer at a temperature of -50 °C, which was then mixed with lithium in liquid ammonia. After 24 hours, the ammonia was removed and replaced with an organic solvent. The resulting material exhibited cracks due to the atomic structure of the thin material, forming the desired nanoribbons.

The team discovered that AsPNR exhibits high conductivity above -140 °C, while retaining the characteristics of pure phosphorus nanoribbons. It has excellent hole mobility, allowing current to move more efficiently. The researchers believe that AsPNR can improve energy storage and charge and discharge speed in batteries, making carbon fillers unnecessary. Additionally, if AsPNR is incorporated into solar cells, it can enhance charge flow and increase solar energy conversion efficiency.

Furthermore, the team found that arsenic-phosphorus ribbons possess magnetic properties, making them potential candidates for use in quantum computers. The researchers emphasize the significance of alloying as a powerful tool for controlling material properties and applications, with AsPNR being a promising candidate for large-scale and low-cost production.

This newfound nanomaterial opens up opportunities for advancements in battery technology, solar energy conversion, and quantum computing. The researchers believe that AsPNR could revolutionize various fields due to its potential for large-scale production and cost-effectiveness.

Source: University College London

Image Source: Flickr/David Goehring (CC BY 2.0)

