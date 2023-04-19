Photo award: The almost winning picture thanks to artificial intelligence

German photographer Boris Eldagsen should have received an award at the Sony World Photography Awards. But he refused because his portrait of two women was created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Berlin photographer Boris Eldagsen explained his action at the World Press Photo Awards as he wanted to initiate a debate about the role of artificial intelligence in photography. He succeeded. The winners of the Sony World Press Photo Awards were announced last Friday, and Eldagsen should have been among them. But shortly beforehand, he told the organizers of the photo prize that he was rejecting the prize: because the photo he had submitted was partly created using artificial intelligence (AI). The picture, kept in sepia tones, shows two women from different generations. The photographer called the work “Pseudomnesia: The Electrician”.

The artist himself explained on his website that he had submitted the AI ​​work as a test to see whether competitions like this one were prepared for it. “AI images and photography should not compete in awards like this. They are different things,” he wrote in his rationale for not accepting the award. Instead, he wants to speed up what he considers an urgently needed debate. “We need an open discussion in the photo world about what we want to consider photography and what not.”

According to the BBC, those responsible for the prize from the World Photography Organization said Eldagsen had not previously made it clear to what extent artificial intelligence played a role in his contribution.

(APA/dpa)