The most beautiful scenery in Taiwan is “people” and “wires” that can be seen everywhere, so every time you take a photo, it is always difficult to avoid taking these beautiful scenery, so if you want to keep only yourself as the protagonist in the photo, then Photo editing tools are absolutely indispensable! Now Google has fully opened the Magic Eraser, which was originally an exclusive feature of Pixel phones, to Android and iOS. This article will teach you how to enable the feature and share how it works.

What is the Google Magic Eraser feature?

This is what Google originally offered only to the Pixel series of phonesphoto retouching toolit can make unwanted people, things, and objects in the photo disappear after a few taps. For most users who are not good at photo editing software, it is definitely a very convenient tool.

Now, Google has fully opened up this feature to Android and iOS users. Just open the Google Photos app, you can edit the photos, and you can remove unwanted objects in the photos through the Google Magic Eraser function. to remove.

*This feature is only available to Google One subscribers.

How to use Google Magic Eraser?

When you find that there are people, wires, and water pipes that you don’t want in the photos you have taken, you can use the Google Magic Eraser to remove them. The operation method is very intuitive and simple.

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app

Google Magic EraserThe function is one of the photo retouching tools in the Google Photos app, as long as you open Google Photos and select the photo you want to edit, you can go to the road of retouching masters.

Choose Tools > Magic Eraser

Step 2: Select the place to remove

Then use your gold finger to circle or paint the place you want to remove, such as wires, people, water pipes, etc. At this time, Google’s artificial intelligence editing tool will remove the circled place, and Blends naturally with the rest of the photo.

We tried to remove the ugly water pipes in the photo, that is, we used our fingers to circle those places, and the Google system will automatically calculate and edit, so that the retouched picture still looks consistent.

Or the Google system will “automatically” help you identify and suggest items that you can remove. If you think it fits your needs, just press “Clear All” and the system will clear it~

Of course, you can also ignore the system and choose the place you want to remove.

Step 3: Finish

With a single swipe, it can automatically remove unwanted objects from photos. Let’s also see how the Google Magic Eraser removes them.

Summarize

Google Magic Eraser, the function of removing photo clutter, is definitely not the most innovative tool, and you must be a Google One subscriber if you want to use this function, so if you subscribe to Google One and want to quickly remove photos A photo editing tool for clutter, then directly open your Google Photos, and you can easily remove unwanted images from photos with a single swipe. Go try it!

