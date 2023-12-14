Photos: Review of Astronomical Wonders in 2023 | NASA | The Epoch Times

“NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Images of Universe in 2023”

NASA has had a productive year in the field of aerospace and space exploration. The release of a composite image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope on February 16, 2023, shows the complex gas and dust in the reticular spiral galaxy NGC 7496, marking one of the many remarkable discoveries made this year.

Throughout the year, NASA has utilized the James Webb Space Telescope to capture various galaxies, nebulae, and other astronomical phenomena, providing valuable insight into the universe and enhancing mankind’s understanding of the cosmos.

In addition to NASA’s achievements, the US Space Exploration Technology Company (SpaceX) made significant progress with the test-firing of the Starship rocket, deemed the most powerful rocket in history. Despite ending in self-destruction explosions, the test launches on April 20 and November 18 represented substantial advancements in space exploration technology.

September also saw a significant milestone as a NASA astronaut and two Russian astronauts flew to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, marking Russia’s first mission to send astronauts to the orbiting outpost in over a year.

Furthermore, NASA’s robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx made a successful return to Earth after collecting rock samples from the asteroid Bennu, providing essential materials for scientists to conduct in-depth studies of asteroids.

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured various celestial images throughout the year, including the prelude of a supernova explosion, the observation of the asteroid belt outside the solar system, and the detailed view of nearby planetary systems. Other images from the telescope include the Orion Nebula, the “Rho Ophiuchi” cloud, and the Herbig-Haro object 211, revealing the stunning beauty and complexity of our universe.

The year 2023 has undoubtedly been a remarkable one for the field of aerospace and space exploration, with advancements that have paved the way for future discoveries and endeavors.

