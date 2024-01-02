Photovoltaic system on a single-family home with storage and two electric cars: review 2023

As has been usual in recent years, at the beginning of each year I do a short review of our energy balance over the last year. We installed our PV system in 2017 and expanded it to a plus-energy house in 2022. We have now had two electric cars for a little over a year, which makes the evaluation of 2023 versus 2022 particularly exciting. Since we no longer have fossil fuels in the house, I hope to show what is possible with articles like this. My previous analyzes are still in the archive, here is the analysis from 2021 and here is the energy review from 2022.

Yield data

The PV system generated a total of 18,700 kWh in 2023. The fact that this was almost 1 MWh less than the previous year shows how weak the PV year 2023 actually was. The month with the highest yield was June with almost 3.3 MWh, while December only delivered 280 kWh. Last year, May, July and August in particular were massively stronger. I fed in a little more than half of the yield, more on that later.

Self-sufficiency & personal consumption

For me, two important comparison factors are the degree of self-sufficiency and the share of self-consumption. I optimize my system with Solar Manager and use it to intelligently control all relevant consumers. These are primarily the heat pump, the new HP boiler, the charging stations for electric cars and various small consumers such as battery chargers and washing machines. We were able to increase self-sufficiency to 69% in 2023, increasing the previous record from the previous year by one percentage point. That surprised me a bit, since two electric cars added a large consumer. At 49%, the share of self-consumption was even on a par with the previous year.

Development of self-consumption & self-sufficiency

Heat pump optimized

Last year I published a detailed article about how I made our 20-year-old Stiebel Eltron heat pump “intelligent” controllable. The optimization has now been active for the second winter, and I’m primarily trying to use the HP with more solar power and warmer outside temperatures. On the other hand, I believe that the longer running times of the switch-on cycles have a positive effect on efficiency. When I see that we have had an annual energy requirement of 3,000 kWh for the second year, this seems to be working:

Installing a WP boiler was a good investment

In June 2023 we had a WP boiler installed. The investment in a BWWP (domestic water heat pump) was enormously worth it when I look at the consumption data. We were able to reduce the electrical energy requirement for preparing hot water from 2100 kWh in 2022 to 1400 kWh in 2023. The BWWP was only active from June. That’s impressive, over the months of operation so far we’re talking about 70% savings!

Top 5 consumers

Last year I invested something again to measure more consumers. I then record the data via Solar Manager; this works directly with intelligent devices like the Easee charging robot. For others I mainly use Shelly Pro 3EM if they are large consumers, otherwise a lot of myStrom plugs and now also Shelly PM 1 Mini. Accordingly, here are the top 5 this year:

Heat pump (heating): 3150kWh (+4% compared to previous year) Electromobility: 2780kWh (+64% compared to previous year) Hot water boiler: 1400kWh (-34% compared to previous year) Server & network rack: 1030kWh (+7%) Laundry room: 710kWh (+3%)

Consumption reduced despite 2 electric cars

In 2023 we were able to reduce our consumption to 13,300 kWh, which is a saving of 950 kWh compared to the previous year. I wouldn’t have expected to be able to save this much despite purchasing a second electric car. We had an additional consumption of around 1,000 kWh with electromobility, but we saved 700 kWh in hot water preparation. If I look at the top consumers from above, the further savings come from small consumers. This makes you want more savings for 2024…

Two electric cars affect the electricity requirement

Savings

Last year we had higher return delivery rates for the first time, for the first time in the double-digit centime range. This almost doubled my income from the return delivery compared to the previous year to over 1,400 CHF in 2023. There were also savings from my own consumption, which amounted to around 2,200 CHF, meaning we had the most successful PV in purely financial terms in 2023. Year. Savings of CHF 3,600 in one year are thanks to the increased electricity prices and the better return delivery tariffs. This of course has a very positive effect on the amortization of the entire system.

WP boiler project implemented

Goals for 2024

The big goal of the 2021 analysis was to modernize purely electric hot water preparation. We did that, the fear that two electric cars would certainly have an increased electricity requirement also came true, but not for the overall requirement. For 2024 I would like to reduce the total consumption to well below 13,000 kWh and I’m curious to see whether this can be easily achieved. I would also like to increase the self-sufficiency value again to over 70%, and the 2nd Life battery storage from Modual should help with that.

What is your energy savings goal for 2024?

