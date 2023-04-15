PHP: Warning of a new IT security gap

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in PHP. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for PHP on 04/14/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source PHP are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: PHP 8 Changelog (Stand: 13.04.2023).

Security Advice for PHP – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

PHP Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow unspecified attack

PHP is a programming language used to implement web applications.

An attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in PHP to perform an unspecified attack.

Systems affected by the PHP vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source PHP < 8.1.18 (cpe:/a:php:php)

Open Source PHP < 8.2.5 (cpe:/a:php:php)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

PHP 8 changelog from 2023-04-13 (14.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.2.5

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for PHP. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/14/2023 – Initial version

