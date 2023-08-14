Physicist Michio Kaku Dispels Public Anxiety, Emphasizes Benefits of AI and Quantum Computing

Public Anxiety about AI Misguided, Says Theoretical Physicist Michio Kaku

New York, CNN – Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku has dismissed public anxiety over new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies as misguided. In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Kaku argued that chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT will bring benefits to society and increase productivity. He also criticized the focus on the negative implications of these technologies, which he referred to as “glorified tape recorders.”

Kaku explained that chatbots, like ChatGPT, generate responses by piecing together information from the web created by human beings. While they may appear human-like, they cannot differentiate between true and false information without human input.

According to Kaku, society is currently experiencing the second stage of computer evolution. The first was the analog stage, utilizing physical components such as sticks, stones, levers, gears, pulleys, and strings. The second stage, powered by transistors and electricity, gave birth to microchips and shaped today’s digital landscape. However, Kaku believes that the future of computing lies in the quantum realm.

Quantum computing, an emerging technology utilizing the various states of particles like electrons, has the potential to revolutionize computing power. Unlike traditional binary computers, which operate with 0s and 1s, quantum computers operate with multiple states of vibrational waves. This enables them to solve complex problems at an exponentially faster rate.

Tech giants like IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are actively developing their own quantum computers. Several companies have been granted access to these technologies via the cloud, enabling them to utilize quantum computing for various applications, including risk analysis, supply chain logistics, and machine learning.

Kaku also highlighted the potential of quantum computing in advancing healthcare. Diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s operate at the molecular level, and understanding the language of molecules and quantum electrons is crucial for finding effective cures.

With the rapid development of AI technologies, Kaku suggests that instead of fearing its advancements, society should embrace the potential benefits they offer.

